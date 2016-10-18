JOE LEE SMITH

Jackson – Mr. Joe Lee Smith, 68 of Jackson, formerly of Rutherford passed away from this life on October 7, 2016, at Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Smith were conducted on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Rutherford. Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery in Dyer.

Mr. Smith was born August 1, 1948 in Dyer, Tennessee; the son of the late Fred L. and Ossie Lee Davis Smith. He was retired business man with Cellular Stores. He was Baptist in faith, loving husband and friend.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Janice Dunagan Smith, two grandchildren; Chasity Lovell, Kasey Lovell and one great grandson, Bryson Halford, and many cousins. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ossie Smith, and two brothers L.C Smith and Cecil Smith.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joe Lee Smith.