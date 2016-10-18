Lexington – J. Wayne Dozier, 77 a resident of Heritage Place Assisted Living in Lexington, formerly of Jackson, died Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

Born Tuesday, April 11, 1939 in Madison County, , he was the son of the late Jack Dozier and the late Myra Skaggs Dozier. Mr. Dozier was a retired employee of Kellwood.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by three cousins, Katie Baker of Dyersburg, Tennessee; Verlon Boone and David Boone both of Los Angeles, California.

He was preceded in death by a brother, who died at birth, Donnie Dozier.

Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com.