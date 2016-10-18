GC Pioneers play hard against Trinity Christian

MARVIN CATCHES PASS – Senior Alden Marvin catches a pass and run up field for a first down. He was named the Pioneer Player of the Week. Marvin hauled in five receptions for 104 yards. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Pioneers played a tough, hard fought game Friday night against Trinity Christian Academy Lions. Both teams were looking to pick up a big win to make the playoffs. The score does not represent the struggle between two fired up offenses and defenses.

Gibson County started the game with the ball on the 8-yard line. The Pioneer offense moved the ball 74 yards behind runs by Peyton Lamberson, Ozzy Rico and Will Carson and two catches by Alden Marvin.