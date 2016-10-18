DAR serves emergency responders

By Lori Cathey

Tuesday, October 11, the men and women of the Dyer Emergency Responders, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 911 Central Control and Gibson County EMS were all honored with a home cooked meal by the Daughters of the American Revolution Jackson-Madison Chapter of Jackson and Clement-Scott Chapter of Humboldt.

In honor of DAR’s 126th anniversary service to America, DAR members across the country participated in the National DAR Day of Service by volunteering in their local communities.

DAR members Bettye Ellis and Gwen McCaffrey McReynolds of the Jackson-Madison Chapter and Becky McAlexander of the Clement-Scott Chapter served and prepare a home cooked meal for all the emergency responders. They were served rolls and buns, barbecue, ham, baked beans, slaw, potato salad and dessert.

“I really appreciate all of our first emergency responders,” said Ellis. “I know no matter what kind of emergency I might have, fire, police, city crew, EMS or 911 they will come and take care of me. I don’t have to worry about that.”

Around 30 emergency responders enjoyed the meal. Dyer Fire Chief Roger Worrell said, “I appreciate the recognition of the local emergency responders by Daughters of the American Revolution members by providing such a wonderful meal.”

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was begun on October 11, 1890. Tennessee Society came soon after that on December 18, 1892, with the organization of the Hermitage Chapter in Memphis. The founding members of the national and state societies were patriotic women who saw a need for a “patriotic, historical, and genealogical” organization which would carry forward the legacy of the founders of America by preserving historical sites and objects, promoting knowledge of American history and citizenship, and fostering true patriotism and love of county among the American people.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ struggle for independence. A non-profit group, they work to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The organization’s membership is limited to direct lineal descendants of soldiers or others of the Revolutionary period who aided the cause of independence; applicants must have reached 18 years of age and are reviewed at the chapter level for admission. It currently has approximately 180,000 members in the United States and in several other countries. The Daughters of the American Revolution motto is “God, Home, and Country.”

The event ended with each emergency responder receiving a star off a honorably retired American Flag that became tattered and torn could not be flown any longer.