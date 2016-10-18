Brother’s gift may change a life

James Martin donates stem cells for little brother

James Martin says he always has wondered what his purpose was in the world.

“This right here might be one of them,” he said last week, pondering his recent donation of stem cells to his brother.

Martin, 58, donated stem cells to his little brother, Wallace, 48. The brothers are among 12 siblings of the late James and Dorothy Martin who grew up together in what he calls the Crockett County area of Humboldt, Mason Grove. “I’m the middle brother; he’s the baby,” Martin says.

Wallace has leukemia and needed stem cells to boost his bone marrow. From James’ blood, doctors harvested 550 million healthy stem cells and infused them into Wallace. The procedure didn’t hurt, rather it just left him feeling a little weak, James said.

Now the Martin family is on a 100-day watch to see the effect of the new stew cells on Wallace. It’s been under 20 days, but the family is very hopeful.

Wallace was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and has been undergoing chemo.

“The best news would be, after 100 days, he would be cured and they could stop chemo. But it’s still too early to say,” says James.

Nothing medical is guaranteed, the older brother acknowledges. “One of the things people have to do is make up their own minds and pray it is the right answer. If this stem cell procedure is successful, it’s a miracle of the Almighty.”

“We as a family will do whatever we can to save a family member. It all boiled down to being a match. I would hope if needed, someone would donate for me. Me being able to donate for my brother is good news.”

Now that they have good news, the Martins are praying for the best news. And they are so very hopeful.

James is a former longtime employee of Porter Cable and a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, serving a year in Iraq in 2004-05. He is married to Felita Martin who works at Humboldt Public Library.