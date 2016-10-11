Your right to know!

Court Report

General Sessions

Scott Hunt – driving on revoked DL

Damian Wallace – aggravated trespass, theft under $500

Michael Laffoon Jr. – DUI, simple possession of Schedule VI

Bonnie G. Young – driving without DL

Jessica Hampton – driving without DL

LaQuita Wilkes – worthless checks up to $500

Jesse Moore – driving on revoked DL

Tara Connell – simple possession of Schedule VI

Lashelle Price – theft under $500

Brandon Thomas – domestic assault

Ramon Jones – theft under $500

Michael Newbill – theft under $500

Dennis Green – driving on suspended DL

Jeffrey Cunningham – driving on suspended DL

Caleb Taylor – simple possession of Schedule VI

Chad Pierson – evading arrest

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 26, 2016 through October 9, 2016:

Adams, Amanda Gail, 09/28/2016, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2016, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, Maple Circle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law, financial responsibility law, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Beasley, Rhiannon Crystalyn, 38, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2016, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Bowers, Jasper Orlando, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2016, Highway 45 at Esquire Lewis Road; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Boykin, Natasha Ann, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2016, Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Bryant, Roy Lester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, Lee Street and Westside Drive; Charges: display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Cox (Pankey), Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2016, Burrow Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of a handgun while under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Gunnells, Jennifer Lee, 10/05/2016, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/05/2016, Charges: theft of property – merchandise, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Schedule IV, possession without prescription unlawful. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: S. A. Rich.

Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: accessory after the fact. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Hart, Danny Wayne, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/02/2016, Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, vandalism, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hensel, Bobbie, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, Momz Bar and Grill; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, failure to give immediate notice on accident, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Jenkins, James Earl, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2016, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Kuykendall, Christopher Lee, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, 2206 Main Street, Apt 2; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Mays, Kenneth Vernon, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Mays, Kenneth Vernon, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession. Arresting officer: SA Sgt. Rich.

Merrell, Robert William, 33, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2016, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Montgomery, Curt Douglas, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2016, 3299 E. Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Moore, Pamela, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, 2429 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Newbill, Michael Edward, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2016, 705 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: evading arrest, aggravated assault, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Pankey, Cameo Luvonne, 35, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2016, McLin Street and Westside Drive; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Patterson, Judeson Lee, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2016, Main Street and 45 Bypass; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Pittman, Amanda Lee, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Price, Lashelle Yvonne, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2016, behind Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Robinson, Everett Dewayne, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, 1406 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: filing false report, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Rodgers, Breya Shunta, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2016, 524 Central/Stop and Shop; Charges: simple possession, display of plates, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Restaurant Inspections

Little People’s Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Little People’s Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 84 score, two criticals

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical

Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 93 score

Hicks – Phelan VFW, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Hicks – Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score

Marriage Licenses

James Charles Hannah of Humboldt and Jessica Lynn Fuller of Milan

Christian Zachary Harris of Bradford and Brittney Leigh Chandler of Medina

Quinton Edward Smith Jr. of Atwood and Stephanie Renee Locke Crouch of Atwood

Ryan Lee McCaig of Trenton and Lindsey Michelle Callis of Trenton

James Christopher Pruett of Dyer and Carla Shea Ellington Hawks of Dyer

Jacob Harrison Horn of Gleason and Courtney Nicole Taylor of Gleason

Divorces

Christopher L. Kuykendall vs Kelly R. Kuykendall

Christopher Edward Vance vs Amaryllis Katelin Vance

Tessa Leigh Buckingham vs Timothy Wayne Buckingham

Sherry Murdock Lucas vs Jackson Ellis Lucas III

Anthony Andrew Fitz vs Jennifer Marie Fitz

Karen Michelle Gantt vs Ricky Lynn Gantt

Roger Dewayne Coble vs Donna Marie Coble

Larry Daniel Cantey vs Alyson Lindsey Cantey

Michelle Lynn Collins vs Steven George Collins

Thomas M. Pate vs Audrey Michelle Pate

James Lee Dickey vs Patricia Ann Dickey

Real Estate Transfers

Sheilah Maguire Peevyhouse, n/k/a Sheilah Maguire Spangler to Kenneth Yarbro and wife, Glenda Yarbro – Yorkville – $64,500

Donnie Hood, Pamela Jo Hood King and Patricia June Dodson to John W. Merritt and wife, Brenda L. Merritt – Milan – $120,000

John R. Reed and wife, Patsy L. Reed to David Orr and wife, Joyce Orr – Dyer – $329,980

Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Shemika Hale – Milan – $18,000

John E. Gordon and wife, Elizabeth Gordon to Tony Ervin Oglesby and Jessica Leigh Shelton – Bradford – $3,500

Robert Lee Campbell and wife, Farrah Campbell, Jana Carol Campbell Pulley and husband, Brian Pulley, Stacy Leeann Campbell Van Dyke and husband, Tracy Van Dyke and Billy Wayne Campbell and wife, Joann Campbell to Robert Lee Campbell and wife, Farrah Campbell – 24th CD

Roy I. Grace, Jr. and wife, Grace V. Grace to Ronald McGhee – Humboldt – $60,000

Dickerson Enterprises, Inc. to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $28,000

Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch to Ben S. Rudy and wife, Jessie W. Rudy – Dyer

Wayne Steele to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $10,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Suzanne M. Escue and husband, Nathan D. Escue – Milan – $185,000

Linda K. Long to Lucy E. Troutman – Medina – $150,000

Kenneth Fongers and wife, Daphne Fongers to Lauren Barkley – Milan – $87,700

West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc. to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation – Trenton – $70,000

Nola M. Crawford to Karen Edwards – Humboldt – $60,000

Momica Hockaday McCall, f/k/a Monica R. Hockaday to Brandon Halford – Rutherford – $63,600

Elizabeth Carol King Chipman to Gary D. Mosley, Jr. – Milan – $74,000

Wayne Lott to John A. Siler – Milan – $27,000

Tammie J. Wade to Stephen D. Patrick and wife, Felicia Patrick – Dyer – $50,000

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to James C. Chandler – Trenton – $73,450

U.S. Bank, N.A. to Jeff Lucas – Trenton – $15,700

Clifford Montgomery to Steven C. Cunningham – 14th CD – $2,500

Suzanne Caldwell Labry to John Walden and wife, Patricia Walden – Humboldt – $2,000

Michael A. Robbins to James Robbins and wife, Jamie Robbins – 19th CD

JPMorgan Chase Bank to James Koffman – Humboldt – $54,020

Building Permits



David and Kathy McCurdy, 170 New Bethlehem Road, Dyer

Karnes Wisner II LLC, 118 Green Valley Road, Trenton

Clark Family Homes, 33 Medina Middle School Road, Medina

Clark Family Homes, 31 Medina Middle School Road, Medina

Phillip and Summer Tyler, 29 Rutherford Highway, Bradford

Glen Tilghman, 196 Preacher Dowland Road, Kenton

Ben and Holly Edwards, 490 Christmasville Road, Trenton

James and Lori Floyd, 155 Germantown Road, Milan

Jamie Rinks, 123 Shiloh Road, Bradford