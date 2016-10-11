Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Scott Hunt – driving on revoked DL
Damian Wallace – aggravated trespass, theft under $500
Michael Laffoon Jr. – DUI, simple possession of Schedule VI
Bonnie G. Young – driving without DL
Jessica Hampton – driving without DL
LaQuita Wilkes – worthless checks up to $500
Jesse Moore – driving on revoked DL
Tara Connell – simple possession of Schedule VI
Lashelle Price – theft under $500
Brandon Thomas – domestic assault
Ramon Jones – theft under $500
Michael Newbill – theft under $500
Dennis Green – driving on suspended DL
Jeffrey Cunningham – driving on suspended DL
Caleb Taylor – simple possession of Schedule VI
Chad Pierson – evading arrest
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 26, 2016 through October 9, 2016:
Adams, Amanda Gail, 09/28/2016, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2016, Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, Maple Circle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law, financial responsibility law, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Beasley, Rhiannon Crystalyn, 38, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2016, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Bowers, Jasper Orlando, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2016, Highway 45 at Esquire Lewis Road; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Boykin, Natasha Ann, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2016, Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Bryant, Roy Lester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, Lee Street and Westside Drive; Charges: display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Cox (Pankey), Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2016, Burrow Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of a handgun while under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Gunnells, Jennifer Lee, 10/05/2016, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/05/2016, Charges: theft of property – merchandise, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Schedule IV, possession without prescription unlawful. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule VI. Arresting officer: S. A. Rich.
Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: accessory after the fact. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Hart, Danny Wayne, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/02/2016, Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, vandalism, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hensel, Bobbie, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, Momz Bar and Grill; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, failure to give immediate notice on accident, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Jenkins, James Earl, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2016, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Kuykendall, Christopher Lee, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, 2206 Main Street, Apt 2; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Mays, Kenneth Vernon, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Mays, Kenneth Vernon, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2016, Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession. Arresting officer: SA Sgt. Rich.
Merrell, Robert William, 33, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2016, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Montgomery, Curt Douglas, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2016, 3299 E. Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Moore, Pamela, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, 2429 McDearmon; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Newbill, Michael Edward, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2016, 705 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: evading arrest, aggravated assault, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Pankey, Cameo Luvonne, 35, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2016, McLin Street and Westside Drive; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Patterson, Judeson Lee, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2016, Main Street and 45 Bypass; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Pittman, Amanda Lee, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2016, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Price, Lashelle Yvonne, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/27/2016, behind Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Robinson, Everett Dewayne, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2016, 1406 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: filing false report, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Rodgers, Breya Shunta, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2016, 524 Central/Stop and Shop; Charges: simple possession, display of plates, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Restaurant Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Little People’s Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Little People’s Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 84 score, two criticals
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical
Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 93 score
Hicks – Phelan VFW, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Hicks – Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score
Marriage Licenses
James Charles Hannah of Humboldt and Jessica Lynn Fuller of Milan
Christian Zachary Harris of Bradford and Brittney Leigh Chandler of Medina
Quinton Edward Smith Jr. of Atwood and Stephanie Renee Locke Crouch of Atwood
Ryan Lee McCaig of Trenton and Lindsey Michelle Callis of Trenton
James Christopher Pruett of Dyer and Carla Shea Ellington Hawks of Dyer
Jacob Harrison Horn of Gleason and Courtney Nicole Taylor of Gleason
Divorces
Christopher L. Kuykendall vs Kelly R. Kuykendall
Christopher Edward Vance vs Amaryllis Katelin Vance
Tessa Leigh Buckingham vs Timothy Wayne Buckingham
Sherry Murdock Lucas vs Jackson Ellis Lucas III
Anthony Andrew Fitz vs Jennifer Marie Fitz
Karen Michelle Gantt vs Ricky Lynn Gantt
Roger Dewayne Coble vs Donna Marie Coble
Larry Daniel Cantey vs Alyson Lindsey Cantey
Michelle Lynn Collins vs Steven George Collins
Thomas M. Pate vs Audrey Michelle Pate
James Lee Dickey vs Patricia Ann Dickey
Real Estate Transfers
Sheilah Maguire Peevyhouse, n/k/a Sheilah Maguire Spangler to Kenneth Yarbro and wife, Glenda Yarbro – Yorkville – $64,500
Donnie Hood, Pamela Jo Hood King and Patricia June Dodson to John W. Merritt and wife, Brenda L. Merritt – Milan – $120,000
John R. Reed and wife, Patsy L. Reed to David Orr and wife, Joyce Orr – Dyer – $329,980
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Shemika Hale – Milan – $18,000
John E. Gordon and wife, Elizabeth Gordon to Tony Ervin Oglesby and Jessica Leigh Shelton – Bradford – $3,500
Robert Lee Campbell and wife, Farrah Campbell, Jana Carol Campbell Pulley and husband, Brian Pulley, Stacy Leeann Campbell Van Dyke and husband, Tracy Van Dyke and Billy Wayne Campbell and wife, Joann Campbell to Robert Lee Campbell and wife, Farrah Campbell – 24th CD
Roy I. Grace, Jr. and wife, Grace V. Grace to Ronald McGhee – Humboldt – $60,000
Dickerson Enterprises, Inc. to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $28,000
Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch to Ben S. Rudy and wife, Jessie W. Rudy – Dyer
Wayne Steele to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $10,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Suzanne M. Escue and husband, Nathan D. Escue – Milan – $185,000
Linda K. Long to Lucy E. Troutman – Medina – $150,000
Kenneth Fongers and wife, Daphne Fongers to Lauren Barkley – Milan – $87,700
West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc. to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation – Trenton – $70,000
Nola M. Crawford to Karen Edwards – Humboldt – $60,000
Momica Hockaday McCall, f/k/a Monica R. Hockaday to Brandon Halford – Rutherford – $63,600
Elizabeth Carol King Chipman to Gary D. Mosley, Jr. – Milan – $74,000
Wayne Lott to John A. Siler – Milan – $27,000
Tammie J. Wade to Stephen D. Patrick and wife, Felicia Patrick – Dyer – $50,000
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to James C. Chandler – Trenton – $73,450
U.S. Bank, N.A. to Jeff Lucas – Trenton – $15,700
Clifford Montgomery to Steven C. Cunningham – 14th CD – $2,500
Suzanne Caldwell Labry to John Walden and wife, Patricia Walden – Humboldt – $2,000
Michael A. Robbins to James Robbins and wife, Jamie Robbins – 19th CD
JPMorgan Chase Bank to James Koffman – Humboldt – $54,020
Building Permits
David and Kathy McCurdy, 170 New Bethlehem Road, Dyer
Karnes Wisner II LLC, 118 Green Valley Road, Trenton
Clark Family Homes, 33 Medina Middle School Road, Medina
Clark Family Homes, 31 Medina Middle School Road, Medina
Phillip and Summer Tyler, 29 Rutherford Highway, Bradford
Glen Tilghman, 196 Preacher Dowland Road, Kenton
Ben and Holly Edwards, 490 Christmasville Road, Trenton
James and Lori Floyd, 155 Germantown Road, Milan
Jamie Rinks, 123 Shiloh Road, Bradford