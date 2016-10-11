TBI looking into officer-involved shooting

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

The incident, according to Josh Devine of the TBI, occurred at 228 Pleasant Hill Road, at a residence just east of Humboldt.

Injured was Robert Solberg, 32, who remains hospitalized this week.

Preliminary information indicates a resident notified authorities at approximately 10:30 a.m. of a suspicious man walking in the road in front of her home with a rifle.

The woman subsequently called a second time, a few minutes later, to notify authorities the same suspect was now behind the garage of her home with the weapon.

A short time later, two deputies from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene at 228 Pleasant Hill Road and encountered Solberg. During that interaction, one deputy fired, striking Solberg. A weapon believed to be Solberg’s has been recovered at the scene.

A medical helicopter flew Solberg to Memphis for medical treatment. No other injuries have been reported at this time, according to Devine.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said he believed Solberg lived in the area but did not think he and the caller knew one another. He said he saw a long gun at the scene that was taken as evidence by the TBI.

Solberg was having more surgery Friday afternoon to a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen, Thomas said. Hospital officials said he was in serious but stable condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has special agents, along with a team of forensic scientists responded to the scene to gather relevant evidence and interviews. In turn, investigative findings will be submitted to the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.

As a reminder, the TBI acts as ‘fact-finders’ in its investigations. The determination as to whether the deputy’s actions were justified rests solely with the district attorney general.

The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved with these types of matters and instead refers questions about them to their respective agency.