Kenton – Mrs. Susan Jeanette Ashworth Campbell, age 82 of Kenton, passed away from this life on October 4, at Martin Health Care. Funeral services for Mrs. Campbell were conducted on Friday, October 7, in the Kenton Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Lynn Tharp officiating. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, in Kenton.

She was born May 11, 1934 in Obion County; the daughter of the late George W. and Celia Elizabeth Albright Ashworth. She worked at Brown Shoe Company.

She is survived by three children, Darlene Owens (Terry), Joseph Stansberry, and Eric Stansberry; one step daughter, Cynthia Pugh; five grandchildren, Brandon Douglas Pugh, Bradley Owens, Brian Owens, Hunter Galloway, and Seth Stansberry; brother, five great grandchildren and one brother, George Ashworth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Damon Campbell; one son, Terry Wayne Stansberry.

