Rutherford Booster Club 5K Run held October 4

Women winners in the Davy Dash 5K-run were: 12-and-under Sophie Allred, first place, Autum Callins, second and Makayla Halford third; 13-19 age group, Savannah Allred, first place, Cassie Jenkins, second and Ryleigh Green, third; 20-29 age group Samantha Litton, first place, Lauren Cherry, second, and Catelyn Cochran, third; 30-39 age group, Stephanie Allred, first place and Christy Griggs, second; 40-49 age group, Candi McCaslin, first place and 60-up age group, Deborah Allen, first place.

Men winners were: 12-and-under group, Brendan Lowrance; 13-19 age group, Eli Stone ,first place and Reese McVay ,second; 40-49 age group, Bryan Watson, first place and Brad Clark, second and 50-59 age group, Kenny McCaslin, first place. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

The 2nd Annual Davy Dash 5K Run hosted by Rutherford Booster Club was held Saturday, October 4th in conjunction with Davy Crockett Days. For more of the story subscribe to the Online Edition of the Tri-City Reporter.