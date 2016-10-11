Reeling in the Years

By JD Pinkerton

Harry and Eugenia Jetton have been married for 60 years. They married at Newbern in 1956. He said, “When we got married, I let her go her way and I went with her!” They have three children. They are Jason, Jeffrey and Janna. Jason is a farmer, Jeffrey works for Dow Chemical and Janna just recently married Dr James Crisp of Dyersburg.

Both Harry and Eugenia have college degrees, his in Agricultural, hers in Home Economics. Eugenia graduated in 1956. Harry didn’t graduate till 1959 after he got out of the army. He told me he wouldn’t have went at all if not for the GI Bill. Prior to leaving for the military he wrote his Dad a check for $3,000 citing that he wouldn’t need it where he was going. His dad thanked him, told him he would have to borrow the money for his crop and anytime Harry wanted it back, all he had to do was ask.

Harry was in the motor pool in the service. Seems like he was all the time pulling guard duty. He learned that by spending extra time and money on his uniforms he would be treated with preference and he liked being a smartly dressed GI. Harry was offered the job of driving for the company commander. They got to know each other pretty good, they became friends. The commander got him orders to a base close to home so he could be home every weekend. To this day that commander still sends him Christmas cards.

Harry needed money to graduate lacking the funds to finish up his last quarter of school. He went to the Bank of Martin. He didn’t have great faith in getting the loan. He needed $650. The banker asked him how he would pay the money back, he told them with his wheat crop and he had a few cows he could sell. He banker produced a deposit slip, told him to sign it. Harry asked “Don’t you need collateral?” The banker said he didn’t. He knew Harry would pay it back. For a long time he wondered about that, case in point, he would go to the Bank of Yorkville. He said, “Forrester in Yorkville wants you to sign a hundred forms and sign over your wife!”

Some years later he met that gentleman from the bank in Martin. He said you didn’t know me but I knew you. I knew your daddy-in-law would stand good for that loan if you didn’t pay me, but Harry did pay, just as he said he would.

Two graduates of notable interest of the old Nebo School include Limmie Lee Harrell and Dr Ronnie Hall.

When Harry was a child, his father ran the store in Nebo, because of the long distance to Trenton; they held court in his father’s store. It could take as long as four hours to drive to Trenton via horse and buggy. Most of the time the court proceedings involved horse and chicken thefts but Harry recalls a murder trial that went on there. That trial occurred in 1938.

Squire Ned Pierce was Harry’s uncle and he was the magistrate in charge of the court. Trial was always held on Saturdays. His mother, in not knowing the murder trial was on that day allowed him to go that morning but when his father saw him, he sent him home.

The crime occurred on what is now Jim Stafford Road. It involved a man that had been in the company of another man’s wife. He came home early catching them. The gent jumped out the window and was shot in the back and killed.

They had a gas burning electric dynamo DC current to run the store. They had a radio in the store that so many loved to come there to listen to it. Harry recalls some of the programs that played there like Walter Winchell, Gene Autry, Lum and Abner, Amos and Andy, also recalling a favorite The Arkansas Traveler, also known as The Bob Burns Show.

Only two or three farmers had tractors in those early days. Because of Harry learning to drive at an early age, he drove tractor for Jody Hall and George Wofford. He would either drive their tractors or a pull-type combine. He would throw the sacks of cotton off them. He would earn about three dollars a day. He was a very industrious lad, he would always save his money.

During the depression years, everyone thought we were rich because we had a store but we were just like everyone else, poor and desperate. My father gave credit to most folks from crop to crop. One of the foods we ate was to take three spoons of cornmeal with a cup of water, cook it on top of the stove with some sorghum molasses. He said, “I still eat that, loved it!”

The principal at Nebo School was Wilton Roberts. He hired Harry to start the fires in the classrooms in the pot-bellied stoves. There was a stove in each room. For that he was paid a nickel a fire. The stoves burned coal but you had to start them with wood.

A man that used to come to his fathers store quite often was Alf Halliburton. He was a huge man and folks just called him Big John. Big John worked in Humboldt driving construction vehicles. He got a Harry a job driving a motor scraper making a dollar a hour. He said Big John made three dollars a hour. Harry said, “ Alf came into the store one day and Irvin White who was just a dried up little fellow hollers out to Alf whatcha been doing Big John? He said I’ve been driving a pushcat all day. You’ve been driving a pussycat all day? Harry said, “Sometimes Alf’s fuse was pretty short and picked White up and shook him till his teeth rattled! He yelled right into his face Push Cat!”

Everyone was drinking cokes and Lewis King, Jamie Jackson, Dewitt Fletcher, several of them would flip their coins out into the floor and they would say “Odd man out” They would all say, I’m out! I’m out! I’m out! One right after the other. By the time Alf who was hard of seeing would get down into the floor, they would say, “Alf you will have to pay for it! This went a couple nights and Alf got tired of it. The third night, they all threw their coins down telling Alf, “Odd man out! Then Alf said in his loud booming voice, “Whoaaaa!” He made all of them sit down. Alf was so big, he ruled the roost and they did what he said. Alf picked his coin up and said I’m out.

His daddy bought that store in 1926 and sold it in 1947. In a two and one half mile radius we had about 50 customers. The country was very thickly populated then. His daddy would buy chickens and a few geese from his customers; also he would buy field-dressed rabbits for ten cents apiece. The chicken truck would come from Dyersburg and pick up all he had bought. The rabbits would be shipped North. He recalls some of the early customers that would come to the store almost daily in the LaRue’s, the Scotts, John Allmon, the Todd family, people that worked at the gin would come and eat dinner there. The lunch crowd would come in and they’d sit on empty nail kegs, he couldn’t remember there being very many chairs. He continued with the Porch family, the Childress and Carlton families. He noted the Carlton family was different Carlton’s that the ones at Central.

Harry said, “They had a grocery store over at Hooten that Gervais Flack used to run.

I asked Harry, what was the hardest choice you ever made. He said, “ Whether or not to buy a farm that costs $1,500 an acre, and I paid it on 40 acres of land. Thought I’d never pay it off, now it’s worth $4,000 an acre.” There were times he remembered where without Eugenia working they wouldn’t have made it. Eugenia worked for Gibson County Electric for 25 years.

Next I asked him, what was the most amazing thing that ever happened to you. Without hesitation he replied,” Three years ago, I had a crop of corn that made 120 bushels per acre and got $10.20 for it. It was non-contracted and was the top price paid the whole year!

His daddy used to tell of the guy that came into the store one Saturday night on Christmas Eve that was drunk. His father had a washtub filled with a 50 pound sack of cranberries. They only had cranberries once a year. The man tried everything he could to get Emerson to sell him those cranberries. His daddy knew the man would have a different perspective once he sobered up. It was already late and his father wound up selling those cranberries to him. So they loaded them up into the bed of the pickup. First customer he had on Monday morning was that very same man wanting a refund. He said he worried about it all through the weekend. His father took the cranberries back and gave a full refund.

He spoke of his friend and fellow musician Joe Bone. He said, “We play different instruments and a different genre of music. Joe plays harmonica and guitar and I play keyboard and used to play trumpet. Joe’s music leans more towards old time Bluegrass, my music is Dixieland and popular music.

Miss Emma Larue came to the store one afternoon and told his Dad, she felt sick because she was dizzy. Emerson said, “ Well maybe you have vertigo.” She said, “ I ain’t got fer to go!”

Claude Childress got laid off at the shoe factory in the 1940’s. One of the men that worked with him, Irvin White, came down to the store and called Childress, pretending to be Mr Jessup that was a foreman at the factory, he told him he needed to come back to work Monday. Early Monday morning, Claude got up and went to Mr Jessup’s house to thank him for inviting him back to work. Of course Jessup didn’t know anything about it. It was really a low-down trick. Childress eventually found out who it was. He held that against White for a long time.

In 1952 a tornado hit Dyersburg and at Nebo it knocked the Church of Christ off its foundation. A year later, a Dyersburg radio station, WDSG decided to replay the events that unfolded over the airwaves as if it were live. They made previous announcements of it but one man from Nebo, Cecil Norman hadn’t heard about it. He heard it on the radio when he was on his way to Newbern and he doubled back to Nebo and slid into town as the tornado was coming that way. There was a lot of people in the store playing checkers and he announced the tornado was coming! The checkerboard went flying as did the nail kegs as everyone made a mad dash for the door, everyone couldn’t get through the door at the same time. Chaos ensued. Cecil got to his house and barred his family into his outside storm shelter. He stayed in there a pretty good time. He kept looking out the door and kept noticing the sun was still shining. Eventually he figured it out.

Harry relates the story of the man that came to his father’s house at 4:00 one morning, wakes his father up and of course Harry said daddy was always obliging and he went down and opened the store after he got dressed. The man that woke him up was Star Lowrance. He put his money into the cash register, turned on the light and said, “Alright Star, whaddya want? Star said I want a dime’s worth of thread. He said what else for ya? He said that’s all. He said “Do you mean to tell me Star that you got me out of bed at 4am for a dime’s worth of thread?!” Star said, “ Mama and me, got up, we couldn’t sleep.” They were sitting there before the fire and his wife says, “Star, sometime tomorrow will you pick me up a dimes worth of thread?” That’s when Star decided to get it now.

Emerson Jetton would buy his groceries from Booker Little with the Trenton Wholesale Company, Reelfoot Packing out of Union City and J C Edenton of Jackson. They would hang up their bologna, cold cuts and foodstuffs in the wintertime but in the summer the Beare Ice Company would bring them one hundred pounds of ice. The ice would last them about a week. They would get Coca-Colas and RC drinks, for a fraction of the cost you could get a High-Rock drink, little more than belly wash says Harry.

From time to time they would have to have rat killings because they would nearly take over. They would set their dogs on them, stomp on them whatever they could do to kill them. Alf Halliburton had a little dog he named Bad Eye , it was the best rat killing dog you ever saw. It was a Jack Russell Terrier.

Another thing his father sold in the store was horse collars. You had to get a specific collar to match the horse. Plus they would have to have pads between the collar and the horse.

We had a character that was deaf and dumb, but he wasn’t dumb he was very intelligent. He was Joe Couch. Daddy would pay him to work in the store when Harry wasn’t there. Everyone smoked then, they smoked Bull Durham, Killdee, Chesterfield, Raleigh. Harry’s father fought in World War I, he took a pair of field glasses off a German officer. Harry still has those field glasses.