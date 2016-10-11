Cremation was chosen for Nancy Melinda Ray, age 65.

Miss Ray of Sarasota, Fla., a physical therapist, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at Bailey Park CLC in Humboldt, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth (Stith) Ray.

Miss Ray is survived by a brother, Robert “Bobby” and wife Donna Ray of Humboldt; two nieces, Amelia Rachel Ray and Madeline McKinley Ray; stepmother, Mary (Stith) Ray of Humboldt; and three step-sisters, Sandra Morris of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Cynthia Hines and Melissa Snyder both of New Albany, Ind .

Memorials may be sent to the Diabetes Association.