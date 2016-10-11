Murder on Patton Street under investigation

Milan police investigate Monday night shooting

By Logan Watson

According to a statement released this morning by Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, the MPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 4054 Patton Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. last night.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but Chief Sellers has confirmed that two people were shot at the home. The victims were Rontavious M McKinley, 22, and Sharonda A. Simmons, 18. Both victims were transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital, one by ambulance, the other airlifted.

Simmons in stable condition, but McKinley died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Chief Sellers says the shooter is still at large.

The MPD is actively investigating the case and the Mirror-Exchange will provide updates as soon as they are made available. If you have any information regarding this case, please call Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.