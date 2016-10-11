Mrs. Mary Ann Brown, 83 of Dyer, passed away from this life on October 4, at Dyer Nursing Home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were conducted on Thursday, October 6 in the Dyer Chapel of Karnes & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Marlon Stephens officiating. Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery, in Dyer.

She was born October 3, 1933 in Dyer, the daughter of the late Walter and Eva Witherington Flower. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and Giggy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved and adored. She was also a member of Dyer First Baptist Church and Golden Agers.

She is survived by five children, Michael Enochs, Susan Hampton, Linda Reynolds (Michael Maness), Cynthia East (Danny), and Kevin Enochs; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Hampton, Charlie McDaniel III (Elizabeth), Lindsay Moore (Chris), Leslie Huggins (Keith), Brandi Buchanan (Keith), Mindy East, Breanna Reynolds; eleven great-grandchildren and one unborn great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Henry C. Brown, brother, Frances Alfred Flowers, and three sisters, Roberta Brewer, Ruby Merrick, and Bobbie Nell Halliburton.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Ann Brown.