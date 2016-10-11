Lady Pioneers win two last week

GOOD FOOT WORK – Rylee Smith’s good foot work moved the ball past a Milan defender at midfield.(Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Lady Pioneers held their annual Senior Night before their last home soccer game against Milan Lady Bulldogs this past Tuesday night. Seniors, along with their parents, were acknowledged for their accomplishments, hard work and dedication to Gibson County High School.

The Lady Pioneers brought home their second and third win of the season defeating the Milan Lady Bulldogs 5 to 1 and Dyer County 2 to 1.