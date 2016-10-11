Healthcare Gala to honor Frank Christie, Peter Howard

DUCKS APLENTY – A guided duck hunt for four plus breakfast and lunch is just one of the many auction items up for bid at the Humboldt Healthcare Gala Thursday night at Crown Winery. The evening raises money for the Humboldt Heathcare Foundation. It first began in the early 1991. Since its inception, the foundation has raised close to $500,000 and invested it back into the local community.

We’ve all heard the expression, “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck”. And some lucky winner will find the Humboldt Healthcare Foundation Gala and Auction just ducky this year.

The annual gala is slated Thursday, October 13 at 6 p.m. at the Crown Winery. One of the auction items is a guided duck hunt for four hunters that includes breakfast and lunch.

This year’s gala will be a festive event at the winery.

The duo, Madison and Blair, will provide live entertainment.

The menu includes brisket and barbecue with all the trimmings plus dessert.

Besides the duck hunt, there are several nice auction items this year: a Yeti cooler, set of four tires, Green Egg grill and case of wine just to name a few.

Two of Humboldt’s finest gentlemen will be remembered this year. The late Frank Christie was a long-time foundation board member, past president and former gala chair. Peter Howard, the late husband of foundation board member Rita Howard, will also be remembered. Mrs. Howard also served as president and gala chair within the past few years.

The foundation will have two gold leafs hung on the lobby wall of the Humboldt Medical Center in memory of Howard and Christie.

The gala and auction is the foundation’s largest fundraiser each year. Moneys donated go back into the community. Last week is a perfect example when the foundation donated Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, Humboldt Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

The foundation awards three college scholarships to Humboldt students entering into the medical field. The scholarships are good for all four years as long as the student maintains a 3.0 GPA and good standing with their school.

In the past, the foundation has assisted families who lost their homes to fire, helped a family that evacuated to Humboldt during Hurricane Katrina, gave tornado relief in Gibson County and Jackson, and assisted local charitable organizations with healthcare related needs.

The foundation first began in the early 1991. Since its inception, the foundation has raised close to $500,000 and invested it back into the local community.

For those who plan to attend, this will be an evening filled with fun and fellowship, plus the satisfaction of knowing their donation helped someone in the community.