GCSSD app voids gap with teachers, students and parents

The Gibson County School District leaps to the forefront of school communications by introducing the GCSSD mobile app, one of the most comprehensive K-12 mobile apps available.

The GCSSD app is available now for free download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. This mobile app is powered by Blackboard, formally Parentlink and integrates with all the school tools you need—from websites, social media, and mass notifications—for a more streamlined communication experience.

This GCSSD app offers students, parents, and anyone interested in the Gibson County Special District access to a comprehensive suite of apps developed to provide timely and helpful school and district information.

The app provides tools like lunch menus and calendars. It also provides access to critical student information including password protected parent access to student attendance, grades, progress reports, and assignments through the PowerSchool app.

You will have access to sports’ rosters, schedules, and scores as they are updated. Throughout the year, the app will grow with more features and more services that will be useful to the students, parents, staff, and community.

Our goal for the GCSSD app is to help bring our community together with latest news, schedules, and school information personalized for every parent.