Fire departments earns SFMO award

FIRE OFFICIALS AWARDED – Local fire officials were recently awarded for their efforts in putting hundreds of fire alarms in homes. Among those on hand when the State Fire Marshall presented honors are (from left) Milan Fire Chief Steve Dillard, Sen. Ed Jackson, Trenton Fire Captain Chris Bufford, Trenton Fire Chief Terrence Elam, Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey, Rep. Steve McDaniel, Rep. Jimmy Eldridge, Humboldt Assistant Fire Chief Kail, Rep. Johnny Shaw, Sen. Delores Gresham and SFMO Deputy Commissioner Gary West.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is proud to recognize the work of 16 fire departments who installed over 2,500 smoke alarms collectively in their communities as a part of the SFMO’s “100 for 100” smoke alarm challenge.

The “100 for 100” canvasses commemorate the SFMO’s 100th anniversary and showcase the relationship with local fire departments as many accepted the challenge to test their limits to install at least 100 free smoke alarms in just one day.

An awards luncheon was held recently in Jackson to honor the participating departments. State Senator Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville), State Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge (R-Jackson), State Rep. Steve McDaniel (R-Parkers Crossroads), and State Rep. Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar) were on hand to commend the efforts of the local fire departments participating in the “100 for 100” challenge.

Departments receiving awards at the ceremony included: Bolivar FD: 150; Dresden FD: 162; Gibson County FD, Humboldt FD, Milan FD, Town of Gibson FD, Town of Rutherford FD, and Trenton FD: 770; Hardin County FD, Savannah FD: 720; Henderson County FD: 300; Jackson FD: 76; Madison County FD: 123; Martin FD: 119; Paris FD: 141; and Ripley FD: 105.

“Homes across West Tennessee are safer because each of you accepted the challenge,” said Deputy Commissioner Gary West. “I’m grateful for the dedication and support from the fire service and legislators as each alarm installed is another chance to help reduce Tennessee’s fire death rate.”

Alarms installed through the initiative are credited with saving 147 lives.