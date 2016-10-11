Davy Crockett Days come to an end

DAVY CROCKETT DAYS – The 49th Annual Davy Crockett Days celebrated a week of fun activities for the whole community. Grand Marshals, retired teachers (clockwise from top left) ride in the parade. Lela Baier the oldest retired teacher, was in a bright yellow convertible. Children with painted faces and pet enjoy the parade route. Cooper Emerson campaigns as Little Davy for President. Abi Caton and Autumn Locke help with business open house at Hester Drug’s sidewalk sale. See more photos on page 4 and 12. (Photos by Mindy East)

The 49th Annual Davy Crockett Days celebration concluded on Saturday after a week of community events celebrating the famous frontiersman.

The celebration had a good turn out for all events with pleasant fall weather and plenty of sunshine for Saturday’s parade.

Opening ceremony was held Sunday, October 2 at the cabin followed by the Rutherford Cemetery Tour. Monday night the Trivia Tournament was held at the Rescue Squad and Tuesday was chili supper and bingo night. Wednesday night was movie night held at First Baptist Church.

On Thursday night, a huge crowd attended the Community Block Party held downtown with free hot dogs and party jumpers for the kids.

Attendance was good for the Downtown Business Open House. The Rutherford retired teachers were honored with a reception at City Hall. Cake was served as the towns people reminisced with their past teachers.

Saturday morning was a little on the cool side but the sun shined brightly on the participants of the Davy Dash 5K Run sponsored by the Rutherford School Booster Club. Around 35 runners of all ages participated. The overall winners of the 5K were female, Samantha Litton and male, Kenny McCaslin.

The car show was held at the Rutherford School gym parking lot with about 30 participants. An antique tractor show was held downtown behind the fire department.

The pet show was held at the school with around 20 pets participating. Joe Roach’s Airedale Prada won Best of Show.

Bluegrass music on the cabin porch entertained festival attendees throughout the day.

The beautiful weather and pleasant temperatures drew a large crowd to town for the parade, which started right on time.

Parade winners are: Cyclists: 1st – Karin Featherston, 2nd – Trent Tucker, Miscellaneous: 1st -Jerianne Poe, Davy Crockett & Bears, 2nd – RHS Class of 1976, Floats & Decorated Trailers : 1st- Dusty Emerson, Davy for President 2016, 2nd, Bob White and Grandkids, Antique/Classic/Show Vehicles: 1st – Joey Spellings, 1957 Chevy Bel Air, 2nd – Nevin Jackson, 1979 Cutlass, Antique Tractors: 1st – Nathan Quast/Bobby Bogle, AC, 2nd – Benny McVay, U Moline, Saddle Horses: 1st – Hannah Jones, 2nd – Chloe and Wyatt Cray, Horse Drawn: 1st – Mary Reynolds.

The weeklong celebration concluded at the Jones Volunteer Park with a fireworks display.