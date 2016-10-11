James David “Cotton” Terry of Humboldt, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. Memorial services were conducted 6 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2016 from the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. Visitation was Friday from – 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Terry was born August 12,1956 in Illinois and departed this life October 4, 2016 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Terry and Rebecca Smith; and grandmother, Flossie Terry “Granny Chic”.

Mr. Terry is survived by a sister, Jody Latch; brother-in-law, Terry Latch; little brother, Sam Latch; aunt, Faye Turner; cousins, Theresa and Bob Turner; and several nieces and nephews.

