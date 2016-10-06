Pioneers pick up region win over Halls

SACKED – Gibson County’s Kaleb Johnson chases down Halls quarterback, behind the line of scrimmage during second quarter action at Gibson County. Johnson was named the Pioneer Player of the Week with six tackles and three sacks four for loss.

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County Pioneers defeated Halls 20 to 12 for a Region 6 win behind a solid defensive effort and a strong offensive line Friday night at Gibson County Yates field. Gibson County came out motivated on both sides of the ball ready to play in their second Region 6 match-up.

On the Pioneers’ first possession they started their drive from the 35-yard line. Pioneer quarterback Peyton Lamberson completed a 33-yard pass to Camron McMackin for a first down at the at the 30 yard line. Pioneer running back Ozzy Rich with a 16- yard run moved the ball to the 12-yardline. With the Pioneers facing a fourth down and goal senior Alden Marvin scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run. Henry Todd kicked the extra point to give Gibson County a 7 to 0 lead.

Halls was forced to punt on their opening possession after running only three plays.

The Pioneers pick-up four first downs off runs by Josh London, Lamberson, Marvin, and Rico. But Gibson County turned the ball over on fourth down and 1 at the 16-yard line.

Halls waslooking at third down and 5 when Pioneers defense lineman Kaleb Johnson sacked the Halls quarterback for a 12-yard loss to end the first quarter.

Hall had to punt the ball to open up the second quarter from the end zone.

On the Pioneers next possession GC kicker Todd made a 22-yard field goal to give Gibson County a 10 to 0 lead with 9:47 left in the quarter.

Halls picked up couple of first downs on their next drive but the Pioneers’ defense with a big stand on, fourth down forced Halls to turn the ball over.

The Pioneers started their next drive from the 43-yard line. With a 35-yard run up the middle by Will Carson and Lamberson’s 10-yard run, the ball wason the 12-yard line. But the Pioneers were called for back–to-back penalties had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Todd to make it 13 to 0 Gibson County.

With 3:35 left in the second quarter Halls scored on three consecutive running plays but the extra point was no good. Gibson County took a 13 to 6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter both teams defense showed up in a big-way to hold each other scoreless with Gibson County holding on to a 13 to 6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Gibson County scored their final touchdown on a 16-play, 60-yards drive with runs by Marvin, Lamberson and Carson. Rico scored on a one-yard run with 7:43 left in the game. Todd made the extra point to give Gibson County a 20 to 6 lead.

Halls marched down field and scored touchdown off a 5-yard pass but Pioneer Alden Marvin blocked the extra point to make it 20 to 12 Gibson County.

The Pioneers had trouble moving the ball and were forced to punt on their next possession.

But Gibson County’s defense stepped up when Lamberson intercepted a pass at the 19-yard line with 2:33 left in the game. The Pioneers ran 10 plays and ran the clock down to three seconds before turning the ball over on downs at the 37-yard line.

Gibson County defense stopped Halls as the buzzer sounded to end the game. Gibson County defeated Halls 20 to 12 for a region 6 win.

As a team, Pioneers had a total of 362 yards; 74 were passing and 288 were rushing and had 26 first downs.

The Gibson County Pioneer Player of the Week is Kaleb Johnson. Johnson is a freshman offensive lineman and defensive lineman.He play very aggressive and made several big plays on defense. He led the team with six tackles and three sacks with four for loss. See GCHS Scoreboard below sponsored by State Farm.

On the offense, Pioneer quarterback Peyton Lamberson finished with 19 carries for 128 yard. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 74-yards. Will Carson had 19 carries for 93-yards; Ozzy Rico with 18 carries for 50-yards with a touchdown; Alden Marvin, 6 carries for 14 –yards with a touchdown and Josh London finished with one carry for 3-yards. Alden Marvin and Camron McMackin each had two catches for a 36-yard and Marty Galvan had one catch for 2-yards. Pioneer kicker Henry Todd made 2 of 2 field goals one from 32-yards and the other from 22 yards. He also was 2 for 2 for extra points.

Defensive players for Gibson County were Tyler Cairnes with five tackles with two sacks; Josh London with five tackles; Marty Galvan and Peyton Lamberson both with four tackles; Colin Warren and Noah Stafford each had three tackles; Guy Moffatt and Matthew Watson both had two tackles.

Next week Gibson County has a bye week. Gibson County’s next game will be Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. against TCA at Gibson County.