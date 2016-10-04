Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Joanna Jackson – Driving without DL
Marvell young – simple possession of Schedule VI
John Austin – possession of Schedule VI
Christopher Duncan – theft up to $500
Karriem Hammonds – disorderly conduct
Jeanette Gibbs – assault
James Frye – driving without DL
Terry Kelly – disorderly conduct
Hunter Felton – simple possession of Schedule VI
Michela Jackson – driving without DL
Kimyatte Johnson – driving without DL
Civil
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Jose Silva
H&P Properties vs Tashanice Ayers
H&P Properties vs Latoya Pledge
Joshua Arnold vs Erica McLin
Joshua Arnold vs Michael Dawayne Johnson
James Teague vs James Brown and Joanie Brown
Edward Guyton vs Felicia Cole Guyton
Autumn Wood Apts. Vs Stephen Shivers
John Moore dba Willow Park vs Josh and Tracy Sutcliff
Sammy Elgin vs Thomas Dunn and Casey Dunn
Ed Scarbrough vs Jessica Lubitz
James Haynes vs any and all occupants
Heritage Real Estate Inc. vs Dorris Elaine Farris
James T. Ryal Jr. vs Patricia Powerll
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs Stephen D. McCue
Cash Express LLC vs Kendrick Pearson
Republic Finance LLC vs Scott Little
Cash Express LLC vs Britney Powell
Stewart Finance Inc vs Terry Garner
Carter Rental Properties vs Cassie Crossett
Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Exeter Finance Corp. vs Donna D. Newhouse and Edward L. Newhouse
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kimberly Lee
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Taniqua L. Owens
Jackson, TN Hospital Co, LLC dba regional Hospital of Jackson vs Kenneth Gilliam
Jackson, TN Hospital Co, LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Daisy Porter
Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Casarsha Boxley
Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Jessica Hazzard
Crestwood Apartments vs Marquita Glenn
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 27 through October 3, 2016.
Laquitas Wilkes, b/f, 33 – violation of bad check law (3 counts)
Damarius Whitley, b/m, 19 – capias
Kristen Weathers, b/f, 23 – capias
Jeremiah Maher, w/m, 23 – simple possession of Schedule VI
Deonte Lovelace, b/m, 23 – simple possession of Schedule VI
Marcus Mitchell, b/m, 24 – capias
Cindy McCollum, w/f, 24 – identity theft
John Coble, w/m, 47 – capias
Amber Clemmer, w/f, 27 – attachment
Kevin Small, b/m, 24 – attachment
Arthur Pirtle, b/m, 60 – violation of parole
Jeremy Gordon, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license
Evan Farrell, w/m, 25 – capias
Zachary English, w/m, 25 – capias, violation of probation
Casey Dunn, w/f, 26 – capias
Amanda Adams, w/f, 45 – driving on revoked license
Richard Williams, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license
Richard Williams, w/m, 32 – attachment
Kimberly Simpson, b/f, 45 – attachment
Lafayette Johnson, b/m, 57 – violation of bad check law (2 counts)
David Bell, w/m, 21 – harassment
David Valentine, w/m, 29 – domestic assault, resisting arrest, capias
Paul Sherrod, w/m, 51 – domestic assault
Amy Putz, w/f, 32 – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Dominique Jones, b/m, 27 – capias
Lisa Smith, w/f, 32 – possession of drug paraphernalia
Ramon Jones, b/m, 30 – capias
Jeffrey Cunningham, w/m, 31 – capias, theft of property
John Barrett, w/m, 30 – capias
Marriage Licenses
David Lee Morris of Trenton and Christy Lynn Kee of Trenton
Elijah Eric Cates of Bradford and Mandolyn Rain Penzol of Bradford
Michael Allen Knight, Jr. of Kenton and Elizabeth Naomi Hamm of Berwyn, IL
Garrett Lynden Young of Dyer and Madison Brooke Scobey of Dyer
John Hunter Buffington of Medina and Kendal Elise Johnson of Medina
Shane Houston Phillips of Humboldt and Hannah Christine Tupper Parker of Humboldt
Jacob Andrew Norvell of Trenton and Donya Michelle Webb of Trenton
Jacob Scott Morris of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Spears of Humboldt
Todd Alan Lee of Halls and Patricia Ann Coker of Halls
Nathan Russell Boone of Milan and Amanda Michelle Garner of Milan
Logan Blake Taylor of Martin and Merrilee Ann Clark of Milan
Robert Mark Cooper of Dyer and Amber Nicole Wallsmith of Dye
Divorces
Gail Darlene Howell Waller vs Timothy DeWayne Waller
Real Estate Transfers
Russell R. Bevis and wife, Elizabeth Pietrus Bevis to Robert Mitchael Wilkins and wife, Jane Anne Wilkins – Bradford – $328,000
Phillip Keith Cardwell and wife, Jan Cardwell to Charles P. Hill and wife, Jessica Hill – Rutherford – $127,500
J. Paul Gray to William Bradley Boggs, d/b/a Superior Lawn Maintenance – Humboldt – $18,000
Centennial Bank to William Bradley Boggs, d/b/a Superior Lawn Maintenance – Humboldt – $17,000
First State Bank to Princeton Commercial NE Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000
William H. Pitt, Jr. and wife, Nancy C. Pitt to Brandi Larea Tolley – Milan – $110,000
James David Terry to Colby Marcle – Trenton – $24,500
James E. Anderson and wife, Freida M. Anderson to AVC, Inc. – Trenton – $7,500
Derek L. Haynes and wife, Cassie J. Haynes to David C. Smith and wife, Angela Smith – Milan – $270,900
Stephanie L. Otts and Deonza L. Turner to Charles Lynn Arnold – Milan – $25,000
Max B. Workman and wife, Delissia Workman to Kevin Smith and wife, Lindsey M. Mitchell – Medina – $174,000
Jodi L. Taylor to John S. Fineran, III – Trenton – $115,500
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Seneca Reece – Medina – $72,094