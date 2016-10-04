Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Joanna Jackson – Driving without DL

Marvell young – simple possession of Schedule VI

John Austin – possession of Schedule VI

Christopher Duncan – theft up to $500

Karriem Hammonds – disorderly conduct

Jeanette Gibbs – assault

James Frye – driving without DL

Terry Kelly – disorderly conduct

Hunter Felton – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michela Jackson – driving without DL

Kimyatte Johnson – driving without DL

Civil

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Jose Silva

H&P Properties vs Tashanice Ayers

H&P Properties vs Latoya Pledge

Joshua Arnold vs Erica McLin

Joshua Arnold vs Michael Dawayne Johnson

James Teague vs James Brown and Joanie Brown

Edward Guyton vs Felicia Cole Guyton

Autumn Wood Apts. Vs Stephen Shivers

John Moore dba Willow Park vs Josh and Tracy Sutcliff

Sammy Elgin vs Thomas Dunn and Casey Dunn

Ed Scarbrough vs Jessica Lubitz

James Haynes vs any and all occupants

Heritage Real Estate Inc. vs Dorris Elaine Farris

James T. Ryal Jr. vs Patricia Powerll

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs Stephen D. McCue

Cash Express LLC vs Kendrick Pearson

Republic Finance LLC vs Scott Little

Cash Express LLC vs Britney Powell

Stewart Finance Inc vs Terry Garner

Carter Rental Properties vs Cassie Crossett

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Exeter Finance Corp. vs Donna D. Newhouse and Edward L. Newhouse

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kimberly Lee

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Taniqua L. Owens

Jackson, TN Hospital Co, LLC dba regional Hospital of Jackson vs Kenneth Gilliam

Jackson, TN Hospital Co, LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Daisy Porter

Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Casarsha Boxley

Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Jessica Hazzard

Crestwood Apartments vs Marquita Glenn

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 27 through October 3, 2016.

Laquitas Wilkes, b/f, 33 – violation of bad check law (3 counts)

Damarius Whitley, b/m, 19 – capias

Kristen Weathers, b/f, 23 – capias

Jeremiah Maher, w/m, 23 – simple possession of Schedule VI

Deonte Lovelace, b/m, 23 – simple possession of Schedule VI

Marcus Mitchell, b/m, 24 – capias

Cindy McCollum, w/f, 24 – identity theft

John Coble, w/m, 47 – capias

Amber Clemmer, w/f, 27 – attachment

Kevin Small, b/m, 24 – attachment

Arthur Pirtle, b/m, 60 – violation of parole

Jeremy Gordon, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license

Evan Farrell, w/m, 25 – capias

Zachary English, w/m, 25 – capias, violation of probation

Casey Dunn, w/f, 26 – capias

Amanda Adams, w/f, 45 – driving on revoked license

Richard Williams, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license

Richard Williams, w/m, 32 – attachment

Kimberly Simpson, b/f, 45 – attachment

Lafayette Johnson, b/m, 57 – violation of bad check law (2 counts)

David Bell, w/m, 21 – harassment

David Valentine, w/m, 29 – domestic assault, resisting arrest, capias

Paul Sherrod, w/m, 51 – domestic assault

Amy Putz, w/f, 32 – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Dominique Jones, b/m, 27 – capias

Lisa Smith, w/f, 32 – possession of drug paraphernalia

Ramon Jones, b/m, 30 – capias

Jeffrey Cunningham, w/m, 31 – capias, theft of property

John Barrett, w/m, 30 – capias

Marriage Licenses

David Lee Morris of Trenton and Christy Lynn Kee of Trenton

Elijah Eric Cates of Bradford and Mandolyn Rain Penzol of Bradford

Michael Allen Knight, Jr. of Kenton and Elizabeth Naomi Hamm of Berwyn, IL

Garrett Lynden Young of Dyer and Madison Brooke Scobey of Dyer

John Hunter Buffington of Medina and Kendal Elise Johnson of Medina

Shane Houston Phillips of Humboldt and Hannah Christine Tupper Parker of Humboldt

Jacob Andrew Norvell of Trenton and Donya Michelle Webb of Trenton

Jacob Scott Morris of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Spears of Humboldt

Todd Alan Lee of Halls and Patricia Ann Coker of Halls

Nathan Russell Boone of Milan and Amanda Michelle Garner of Milan

Logan Blake Taylor of Martin and Merrilee Ann Clark of Milan

Robert Mark Cooper of Dyer and Amber Nicole Wallsmith of Dye

Divorces

Gail Darlene Howell Waller vs Timothy DeWayne Waller

Real Estate Transfers

Russell R. Bevis and wife, Elizabeth Pietrus Bevis to Robert Mitchael Wilkins and wife, Jane Anne Wilkins – Bradford – $328,000

Phillip Keith Cardwell and wife, Jan Cardwell to Charles P. Hill and wife, Jessica Hill – Rutherford – $127,500

J. Paul Gray to William Bradley Boggs, d/b/a Superior Lawn Maintenance – Humboldt – $18,000

Centennial Bank to William Bradley Boggs, d/b/a Superior Lawn Maintenance – Humboldt – $17,000

First State Bank to Princeton Commercial NE Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $15,000

William H. Pitt, Jr. and wife, Nancy C. Pitt to Brandi Larea Tolley – Milan – $110,000

James David Terry to Colby Marcle – Trenton – $24,500

James E. Anderson and wife, Freida M. Anderson to AVC, Inc. – Trenton – $7,500

Derek L. Haynes and wife, Cassie J. Haynes to David C. Smith and wife, Angela Smith – Milan – $270,900

Stephanie L. Otts and Deonza L. Turner to Charles Lynn Arnold – Milan – $25,000

Max B. Workman and wife, Delissia Workman to Kevin Smith and wife, Lindsey M. Mitchell – Medina – $174,000

Jodi L. Taylor to John S. Fineran, III – Trenton – $115,500

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Seneca Reece – Medina – $72,094