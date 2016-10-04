This is not goodbye, it’s see you later

Viewpoint

By Mindy East

As our editor Cindy East ended her 20-year journey with the Tri-City Reporter Friday, September 30, 2016, most would call it a goodbye but for me I will call it, “see you later.”

She dedicated 20 years to be both the heart and soul the Tri-City Reporter and also the brain. She spent countless hours working on the paper, special sections and working after hours. Most of her holidays consisted of work. She hasn’t been able to be a spectator and enjoy the events that storm our small towns at the Dyer Station Celebration, David Crockett Days, Kenton White Squirrel Celebration and the Strawberry Festival she was always behind the camera chasing that perfect picture.

She started her journey as the advertising representative and made her way town-to-town, business after business making new friends and customers. She took over as editor after April Jackson promoted her and Jackson went to our sister paper, The Humboldt Chronicle.

East wrote many stories on some of the finest people in our community that have since passed on. Ray Baird was one of her favorites. She saw many business come and go. She covered many open houses for new businesses that are now no more. She also saw the heart of Dyer fall down all around her as buildings were deserted. But with her hard work and dedication, she kept the towns alive with the weekly Tri-City Reporter.

I came to work with the Tri-City Reporter in May of 2007 and I’ve learned everything there is to know about this profession from my mother. I will say it has been hard over the years to separate boss from Mom. We disagreed on numerous things over the years but at the end of the workday, I realized my boss/mother knew best and learned to bite my tongue. She taught me everything I needed to know as far as life lessons and now I can say she has taught me everything there is to know about the newspaper profession.

She will be remembered as a legacy just like the ones before her. I am very proud to say that I have worked side by side with such a great editor for almost 10 years but it’s even better to say I worked side by side with my amazing Mom. I will still get to see her everyday but work will be hard on some days and when I just need some guidance from her; for me she is only just a phone call away.

Sure, most will see her around town or see her enjoying the town events with her family for years to come. So this is not a goodbye, “it’s see you later.”