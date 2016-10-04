Dyer – Mrs. Nettie Sue Brown, 99 of Dyer, passed away from this life on September 28, at Dyer Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were conducted on Friday, September 30, in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Dyer, with Ray Carroll officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery, in Dyer.

She was born January 5, 1917 in Gadsden, Al.; the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma Alwine Sanford. She was a seamstress at the Pajama Factory and had been employed by Brown Shoe Company. Mrs. Brown was the oldest member of Dyer First Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children, Paula (Ricky) Langston, Bettye (Bill) McCall; four grandchildren, Bryan (Cindy) McCall, Jeremy (Stephanie) Langston, Scott (Krisi) McCall, Ashley (Mike) Crooms; seven great grandchildren, Harley and Cody McCall, Stephen and Dillon Langston, Miles McCall, Shelby and Hayden Crooms; and special caregivers, Leslie Hicks and Mary Warren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. Paul Groves; her second husband, Mr. Joe Frank Brown; two brothers, Brenton Sanford and Norman Sanford; and Haygel Pogue.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nettie Sue Brown.