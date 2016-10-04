Nancy L. Wright

A graveside service for Nancy Lee Wright, 69, was held at 12 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2016, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery near Sharon, Tenn. Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 28 at Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton, Tenn.

Mrs. Wright, a retired bank teller, passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tenn.

She is survived by three children, Trish Wright of Humboldt, Tenn., Troy Wright of Humboldt and Jonathan Wright and wife Jenifer of Atlanta, Ga.; three granddaughters, Heather Wright, Kirstin Wright and Taylor Wright.

Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Lee Wright.