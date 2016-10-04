Milan Rotary Club raises more than $1,000 for winter coats

Rotary Club raises more than $1,000 for winter coats

By Logan Watson

Winter mornings will be a little bit warmer for kids in Milan this year, thanks to the Milan Rotary Club’s annual Spaghetti Dinner. Rotarians raised approximately $1,436 at the event, which was held at the Milan Senior Citizens Center on Friday, September 23, before kickoff of the football game between the Milan Bulldogs and the McNairy Central Bobcats.

The club served more than 150 meals, with proceeds from the event benefitting Operation Warm: Coats for Kids. Funds from the dinner will be used to purchase winter coats for students at Milan Elementary and Milan Middle School. The coats will be delivered to the schools and distributed by the school counselors to students who are in need of warm winter clothing.

The Rotary Club would like to thank the sponsors of the dinner, Bank of Milan, Carroll Bank & Trust, Hickman Realty, Milan Public Utilities, BancorpSouth, Eagle one Properties, the Milan Mirror-Exchange, RCS Lighting and Rick Schultz, Brandy Kemp Photography, McNail Insurance, Modern Woodmen and Doug Oakley, Sears, Physicians Quality Care, Dogwood Pointe, City of Milan, Milan Box, Corner Boutique and MHC Healthcare for their help in making this year’s dinner a success.