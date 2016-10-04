Growing a fall festival tradition

As September rolled out last week, fall weather finally made its way into West Tennessee. Gone are the 90-degree temperatures and the pleasant 70s and 80s days are here.

When autumn rolls around, that means it’s Fall Festival time in Humboldt. The 8th annual Fall Festival is Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Humboldt.

Sponsored by Humboldt Downtown Business Association, Fall Fest is co-chaired by Tommy Goodrum and Michael Longmire. The committee has another great festival planned this year. There will be something for the entire family on Saturday.

Two city blocks on Main Street, between Central Avenue and 13th Avenue, will be blocked off and filled with vendor booths. Booths will have a variety of offerings, some selling food, arts and crafts, and information and literature about services or products from businesses.

There will be a good selection of food at booths or concessions that include chili, walking tacos, barbecue, hotdogs, fried pies and baked goods.

Goodrum and Longmire want to make sure everyone visits booth No. 1 near the corner of Central and Main to register for a free recliner to be given away. You do not have to be present to win.

This year, the main stage will not be at the intersection of Central and Main like the past few years. It will be on S. 14th Ave. facing Main Street.

Live entertainment on the stage will be Scott Myatt and Steve Short performing at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m. there will be two dance groups. Baby Blues Step Team is made up of 2nd – 6th graders. Code Blue Step Team has members in 7th and 8th grade.

Paula Bridges McGill and the Bandstand Revue take the stage at noon.

Wrapping up the entertainment will be Stump Water at 2 p.m.

In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, the Humboldt Fire Department will be doing exercises and demonstrations during the day. They will also give away smoke alarms.

For the kids, 150 pumpkins will be available to decorate in the downtown mini-park. All the decorating supplies will be provided. There will be two inflatables for the kids.

Also at the mini-park will be the Birds of Prey exhibit provided by Tennessee State Parks, Reelfoot Lake.

Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt will be doing Kid Print in conjunction with the Humboldt Police Department.

Humboldt Utilities will be offering bucket truck rides to get a birds-eye view of the festival.

Two medical helicopters are scheduled to land, AirEvac and Wings, barring an emergency of course.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have its seatbelt simulator, which shows the impact of a wreck at various speeds.

The Madison County Fire Department and Bells Fire Department will have their ladder trucks on display.

On the west end of the festival will be a classic car display for viewing.

HDBA’s Fall Festival has grown year after year from its humble beginnings at the mini-park with a coloring contest, 25 pumpkins to decorate and a fishpond. The first three years there were no booths, food or entertainment.

In 2012 the festival committee had a new vision for Fall Fest and expanded it to offer more entertainment for all ages, not just kids. They also wanted to focus on supporting, promoting and highlighting Humboldt businesses, not just downtown business, but all throughout the city. Their focus was on local businesses.

A few years later it was opened up to vendors from outside Humboldt to display or sell their wares. This joint venture of locals and outsiders was a hit with more to offer festival goers.

A lot of planning goes into making Fall Festival the success it has grown into. City of Humboldt workers play a big role as do fire department and police department.

Longmire, Goodrum and personnel involved with the festival invite everyone to come out and enjoy this year’s Fall Festival in downtown Humboldt on Main Street.