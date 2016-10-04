Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Harris Tharp, 90, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2016 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Tharp, a mother, homemaker and member of Avondale Baptist Church, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at her home.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanna Harris-Shellenberger of Trenton, Tenn.; three sons, Don Harris of Brentwood, Tenn., Jerry Harris of Austin, Tex. and Tom Harris of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a sister, June Harris of Jackson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.