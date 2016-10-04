Davy Crockett Days kicks off with opening ceremony

By Kim Forbes

The 49th annual Davy Crockett Days kicked off Sunday at the Davy Crockett Cabin as a large crowd gathered for the Opening Ceremony. The weather was near perfect for the day.

Introductions were made by Alan Abbott, Chairman of the Davy Crockett Days Advisory Committee.

Welcoming the guests was Rutherford Mayor Larry Davidson. Boy Scout Troop #243 of Dyer led the Pledge of Allegiance and raised the American flag. Jared Poore sang the National Anthem. Mrs. Addie Brelsford led the Rutherford School children grades kindergarten through fourth in songs prepared for the occasion.

Rutherford School Booster Club sponsored the Davy Crockett Days pageant and winners were on hand for the Opening Ceremony. Those present were Jr. Miss Davy Crockett McKenna Thrower, Teen Miss Davy Crockett Haley Hill, Teen Miss 1st Alternate Maleah Sturgeon, Miss Davy Crockett Kealy Green and Jr. Petite Miss Davy Crockett McKenzie Rush.

After the Opening Ceremonies several people continued the festivities as they made their way to the Historic Cemetery Tour at Rutherford Cemetery.

The Front Porch Pickers, made up of Joe Bone, Jack Cole and Jimmy Hopper, provided the musical background for the tour. Family members of the Dave King family gave a history of their family. Lila Browning presented the history of Hickman – Flowers – Orr family.

Davy Crockett Days will continue throughout the week with daily attractions. Monday held a trivia tournament at 7 p.m. at the Rescue Squad Building. Tuesday there will be a chili supper from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with Bingo the follow at the Rescue Squad Building. Wednesday night First Baptist Church will host movie night with a showing of “God’s Not Dead 2.” Thursday will be Community Night Out in front of the Fire Department. There will be free hotdogs and drinks, party jumpers and games for the kids. The downtown business open house will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday and the Fire Department Auction will be at 7 p.m. at the Rutherford Fire Department. Saturday there will be a full line up of activities including the Davy Dash 5k Run, with registration at 8 a.m. in front of the Rutherford School; Antique Tractor Show with registration from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. (behind the Fire Department); the Car, Truck and Bike Show will be at the Rutherford Gym Parking lot at 8 a.m.; the Rescue Squad will have BBQ at the Rescue Squad building from 10 a.m. until sold out; the Pet Show will be at 10 a.m.at the school tennis court; Arts, Crafts and Pioneer Trades will be downtown and at the cabin; the Grand Parade will be at 2 p.m. (participants register by 1:30 p.m.); Bluegrass Music on the Porch will be from 3:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Davy Crockett Cabin and the fireworks show will be at 8:30 p.m. at Jones Volunteer Park.

Davy Crockett Days is sponsored by the Town of Rutherford and the Davy Crockett Days Advisory Committee.