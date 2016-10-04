Chamber rolls out new city branding

When Lee Williams accepted the position as executive director for the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, one item on his wish list was to create a new brand for Humboldt. During the annual chamber banquet, Williams rolled out the new brand and logo.

After weeks and months of development, Humboldt’s new brand is here. Soon you will see it on chamber letterhead, business cards and other promotional materials. The new Parks & Recreation Department truck has the logo on its doors.

The new branding was possible through a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The chamber, city of Humboldt and Humboldt Utilities funded the remainder of the costs.

“The logo has two elements—a symbol and a wordmark,” Williams said. “There was a lot of discussion about the symbol that centered around two options – the iconic strawberry or something else. While there’s a lot of merit in considering something new, it was universally believed that the strawberry is our identity. It’s a longstanding, positive, brand that we didn’t feel as though we should stray from. We chose to double down on it and embrace the berry.”

“We needed a new brand where we stand out,” Mayor Marvin Sikes said. “We’re on the move and going places. It was time we rebranded ourselves.”

The process to develop a brand began in the summer of 2015 when the chamber board began discussion. Proposals were sent to various designers. Sodium Halogen’s proposal seemed like the best fit, Williams said.

Workshops were held with eight people representing various parts of Humboldt along with representatives from Sodium Halogen.

“In our work sessions, we went through exercises where we developed target personas—examples of people we wanted to live here. We also examined different logo concepts in terms of simplicity versus intricacy; modern vs. classic; etc. What we found was that we preferred to have a simple, modern looking logo that centered on the berry and showed our warmth, promise, opportunity and friendliness. We wanted something uniquely Humboldt that gave a nod to our heritage but pointed to the future.”

“So what you see is a more modern looking berry with three stars, a subtle reference to our location in Tennessee, set in front of a rising sun pattern. Sunshine is happy and warm and the berry appears to be growing in the sunshine—an indication that we are poised for growth. The wordmark has a bold appearance, but is softened with the cursive font. This shows that we have bold ideas, but that we’re still a friendly and welcoming people. You’ll also notice the hash mark in the “H” has an upward motion to it. Another nod to upward momentum,” Williams described the logo’s identity.

“It’s good for Humboldt. We needed a new identity,” Humboldt Utilities General Manager Alex Smith said. “This is my hometown and I’m passionate about positive things going on in Humboldt.

The new logo is adaptable to fit the city, the chamber and community’s need. One version reads “Humboldt Chamber of Commerce”, another has “City of Humboldt Tennessee”, and the third version states “Growing Opportunity”.

The tagline, growing opportunity, sends a message of the brand’s story.

“Here you find Humboldt, Tennessee,” Williams penned. “We’re a community that grew out of the rolling hills in the heart of West Tennessee. Rooted in commerce and nurtured by a people that know how to produce, Humboldt is a place that has been growing opportunity for 150 years.

“With our beginnings on the intersection of the Memphis & Louisville and Mobile & Ohio railroads, the early settlers saw the opportunity to do something special here. Growing from a few stores to a thriving town in a few short decades, Humboldt has always been a city with traditional ideals and progressive ideas. Our pioneering spirit and can-do attitude runs deep. We are entrepreneurs and optimists, businesspeople and farmers that were doing agribusiness a half-century before the term was coined; we are educated and engaged, diverse and dignified, while remaining down-to-earth.

“We’re a small town with big assets. Arts and culture, business and philanthropy, industry and engagement are grown here. Humboldt is a place you can grow your spirit while growing your business and your family. We like to have fun while remaining grounded in faith and family. In the midst of the Great Depression, the people of Humboldt planted the seeds of one of the longest-running and most successful festivals in Tennessee. If you want to know what this town is made of, watch us put on the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. A week full of beauty queens and bands, parties and parades, funnel cakes and fun, our signature event is the fruit of our volunteer spirit – a crown jewel of the Volunteer State.”

“So put your roots here in Humboldt – where we’re growing opportunity for you!”

“It’s positive,” Mayor Sikes said. “We’re planting positive seeds here.”