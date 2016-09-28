Thompson’s Appliances closes its doors after 36 years

Thompson’s Appliances closes doors on 36 years of service

By Logan Watson

After decades of meeting the needs of its customers, Thompson’s Appliance closed its doors for good last Friday with the retirement of Mr. Curtis Thompson.

The Thompsons’ story began in 1969, when Curtis and his wife, Jonnie, moved to Milan from Dyersburg and went into business with Mr. Otis Hastings as co-owner of the Big Star grocery store. Three years later, Thompson left to open his own business and built Plaza Foods grocery on Highway 187.

After finding success in the grocery business, Thompson began to look for ways to branch out. A few years after opening Plaza Foods, Thompson added onto the building to create The Trading Post, beginning his transition into the furniture/appliance industry.

As the city continued to grow, Thompson moved downtown to Williamson Street to open Thompson Sales and Service in 1980, joining several other Main Street businesses, including Milan Supermarket, Morris Home Furnishing, Cole’s Department Store and The Jewel Box.

Now located in the heart of the city, Thompson’s continued to be one of the most trusted names in Gibson County, noted for his fair dealings and reputation as a pillar of the community.

In 2001, Thompson expanded once again, growing into an even larger building at his current location on North First Street.

Now, almost 50 years later, Thompson is closing the final chapter on his legacy of service to the Milan community to enjoy time with his family.

“Main Street Milan has seen many changes,” said Thompson’s daughter, Vicki Morris, “but his service and dedication to the community has stood strong. Our family would like to thank him for his many years of service and wish him a happy retirement.”