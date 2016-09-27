Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Treena Hopkins – disorderly conduct

Joshua Grant – speeding

Gary Thompson – driving without DL

Nathaniel Tidwell – driving without DL

Latoya Bryson – attempted obstruction of process

Shana Carey – domestic assault

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 19, 2016 through September 25, 2016:

Gunnells, Jennifer Lee, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2016, Walmart; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of Schedule IV with intent, theft of property – merchandise, possession of Schedule IV with intent. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Mays, Ronnie Lee, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2016, 804 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 20 through September 26, 2016.

John Allen, w/m, 46 – violation of probation

Kendrick Wade, b/m, 43 – public intoxication

Danita Polk, b/f, 27 – capias

Andre Overstreet, b/m, 42 – failure to appear

Victor Epperson, w/m, 55 – domestic assault

Brandon Warren, b/m, 33 – contempt of court

Penny Ramsey, w/f, 46 – violation of probation

Shakina Pruitt, b/f, 22 – capias

Christopher Medlin, w/m, 38 – aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism

Lamorris Jones, b/m, 39 – attachment

Cedric Howard, b/m, 28 – contempt of court

Shana Carey, w/f, 30 – domestic assault

James Riggs, w/m, 47 – possession of drug paraphernalia

James Pipkin, w/m, 48 – driving on revoked license, manufacture of a controlled substance, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal trespassing, violation of open container law

Kenneth Dandridge, b/m, 58 – attachment

Terry Kelly, b/m, 50 – disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Lynette Harris, b/f, 49 – theft of property 2 counts

Jeanette Gibbs, w/f, 54 – domestic assault

Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – driving under the influence (2nd offense)

Dennis Green, w/m, 38 – driving on revoked license

Marriage Licenses

Rogelio Jacinto Laine of Enterprise, Al and Lisa Renee Romo of Humboldt

Jimmy Don Bailey of Medina and Britney Nicole Chandler of Medina

Marvell Fair, Sr. of Memphis and Kiesha Laneice Burl of Milan

John Thomas Dawson of Bradford and Michelle Lynn McLaughlin Collins of Bradford

Zachary Alan Sutton of Milan and Christy Marie Cunningham of Milan

Billy Jack Bolin of Trenton and Stacey Renae Cato of Trenton

Thomas Allen Sherrick of Trenton and Audrey Michelle Comer Pate of Trnton

Richard James Roberson of Trenton and Laurie Jean Gonzalez of Trenton

Rodney Mitchell Conner, Jr. of Milan and Latroya Elaine Pearson of Milan

Jackie Dewayne Taylor of Trenton and Jacqueline Ann Davidson Summers of Trenton

Divorces

Tonya Marie Dickson vs Kevin Dickson

Real Estate Transfers

Terry L. Riggins and wife, Ruth Elaine Riggins to Jason Douglas McCall and wife, Monica Renee McCall – 9th CD – $20,000

Martha N. Mance to Teresnicia Leigh-Ann Allen and husband, Justin Allen – Kenton – $800

Marilyn York, Brian Phillip York and Brad Michael York to Ronnie D. Carey – 18th CD – $127,500

Brenda K. Arnold and Tracye Arnold Whitaker, Co-Trustees of the W. Paul Arnold Trust, to Tracy Lynn Pate Wade – Trenton – $15,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Carol Davis – Milan – $72,000

Tyrone J. Neuhalfen to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $23,000

John Garland to Ronald E. Perry – Bradford – $60,000

Cliff Goodrich and wife, Julie K. Goodrich to Ike A. Stone and wife, Jacquelyn T. Stone – Humboldt – $32,000

Justin Bell and wife, Jill Bell to Mark H. Allen and wife, Jennifer P. Allen – Milan – $215,000

Henry H. Medeiros, Jr. and Elizabeth A. Medeiros, to Christopher Simpson and Hollie Butler – Medina – $199,850

Shirley Mitchell to Leonard M. Atherton, Jr. and wife, Luann M. Atherton – Humboldt – $129,900

Richard S. McCaskill and wife, Lori McCaskill to Jesse Alexander – Gibson – $5.000

Keith Osborne to Robert T. Dunn and wife, Clarissa F. Dunn – Milan – $150,000

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Montez Dumas, d/b/a Evolutions Transitional Living – Humboldt – $6,000

Nina Susan B. Dunavan and William McLean Burnett to Robert G. Green and wife, Nancy E. Green – Milan – $107,000

Ben Doss and wife, Stacey Doss to James C. King – Trenton – $117,000

Jacob R. Mayfield to Chad Hamilton – Medina – $138,900

Herbert Jones, Sr., Debra Bates Hale, Tracy Hale McClinton, Veronica LaShaye Hale White and NaTrika NaRie Hale to Henry Adkission – Milan – $3,000

Jeff Johnson and Bill Miller to Scotty L. Hager – Medina – $167,398