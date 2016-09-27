Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Treena Hopkins – disorderly conduct
Joshua Grant – speeding
Gary Thompson – driving without DL
Nathaniel Tidwell – driving without DL
Latoya Bryson – attempted obstruction of process
Shana Carey – domestic assault
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 19, 2016 through September 25, 2016:
Gunnells, Jennifer Lee, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2016, Walmart; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of Schedule IV with intent, theft of property – merchandise, possession of Schedule IV with intent. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Mays, Ronnie Lee, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2016, 804 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 20 through September 26, 2016.
John Allen, w/m, 46 – violation of probation
Kendrick Wade, b/m, 43 – public intoxication
Danita Polk, b/f, 27 – capias
Andre Overstreet, b/m, 42 – failure to appear
Victor Epperson, w/m, 55 – domestic assault
Brandon Warren, b/m, 33 – contempt of court
Penny Ramsey, w/f, 46 – violation of probation
Shakina Pruitt, b/f, 22 – capias
Christopher Medlin, w/m, 38 – aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism
Lamorris Jones, b/m, 39 – attachment
Cedric Howard, b/m, 28 – contempt of court
Shana Carey, w/f, 30 – domestic assault
James Riggs, w/m, 47 – possession of drug paraphernalia
James Pipkin, w/m, 48 – driving on revoked license, manufacture of a controlled substance, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal trespassing, violation of open container law
Kenneth Dandridge, b/m, 58 – attachment
Terry Kelly, b/m, 50 – disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Lynette Harris, b/f, 49 – theft of property 2 counts
Jeanette Gibbs, w/f, 54 – domestic assault
Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – driving under the influence (2nd offense)
Dennis Green, w/m, 38 – driving on revoked license
Marriage Licenses
Rogelio Jacinto Laine of Enterprise, Al and Lisa Renee Romo of Humboldt
Jimmy Don Bailey of Medina and Britney Nicole Chandler of Medina
Marvell Fair, Sr. of Memphis and Kiesha Laneice Burl of Milan
John Thomas Dawson of Bradford and Michelle Lynn McLaughlin Collins of Bradford
Zachary Alan Sutton of Milan and Christy Marie Cunningham of Milan
Billy Jack Bolin of Trenton and Stacey Renae Cato of Trenton
Thomas Allen Sherrick of Trenton and Audrey Michelle Comer Pate of Trnton
Richard James Roberson of Trenton and Laurie Jean Gonzalez of Trenton
Rodney Mitchell Conner, Jr. of Milan and Latroya Elaine Pearson of Milan
Jackie Dewayne Taylor of Trenton and Jacqueline Ann Davidson Summers of Trenton
Divorces
Tonya Marie Dickson vs Kevin Dickson
Real Estate Transfers
Terry L. Riggins and wife, Ruth Elaine Riggins to Jason Douglas McCall and wife, Monica Renee McCall – 9th CD – $20,000
Martha N. Mance to Teresnicia Leigh-Ann Allen and husband, Justin Allen – Kenton – $800
Marilyn York, Brian Phillip York and Brad Michael York to Ronnie D. Carey – 18th CD – $127,500
Brenda K. Arnold and Tracye Arnold Whitaker, Co-Trustees of the W. Paul Arnold Trust, to Tracy Lynn Pate Wade – Trenton – $15,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Carol Davis – Milan – $72,000
Tyrone J. Neuhalfen to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Gibson – $23,000
John Garland to Ronald E. Perry – Bradford – $60,000
Cliff Goodrich and wife, Julie K. Goodrich to Ike A. Stone and wife, Jacquelyn T. Stone – Humboldt – $32,000
Justin Bell and wife, Jill Bell to Mark H. Allen and wife, Jennifer P. Allen – Milan – $215,000
Henry H. Medeiros, Jr. and Elizabeth A. Medeiros, to Christopher Simpson and Hollie Butler – Medina – $199,850
Shirley Mitchell to Leonard M. Atherton, Jr. and wife, Luann M. Atherton – Humboldt – $129,900
Richard S. McCaskill and wife, Lori McCaskill to Jesse Alexander – Gibson – $5.000
Keith Osborne to Robert T. Dunn and wife, Clarissa F. Dunn – Milan – $150,000
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Montez Dumas, d/b/a Evolutions Transitional Living – Humboldt – $6,000
Nina Susan B. Dunavan and William McLean Burnett to Robert G. Green and wife, Nancy E. Green – Milan – $107,000
Ben Doss and wife, Stacey Doss to James C. King – Trenton – $117,000
Jacob R. Mayfield to Chad Hamilton – Medina – $138,900
Herbert Jones, Sr., Debra Bates Hale, Tracy Hale McClinton, Veronica LaShaye Hale White and NaTrika NaRie Hale to Henry Adkission – Milan – $3,000
Jeff Johnson and Bill Miller to Scotty L. Hager – Medina – $167,398