Wallsmith, Cooper exchange vows Oct. 1

Kenny and Missy Wallsmith of Trenton are pleased to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amber Nicole, to Robert Mark Cooper, son of Jimmy Cooper of Dyer and Debbie Keltner of Jackson.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mike and Joyce Wollam of Milan and the late Jimmy and Elizabeth Wallsmith of Trenton.

Nicole is a 2012 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin where she received a Bachelor’s in Child/Family Studies. She is currently working at Plato’s Closet in Jackson.

The groom-elect is the grandson of James Cooper of Dyer and the late Doris Cooper of Dyer.

Bobby is a 2011 graduate of Gibson County High School. He is currently working at the Waste Water Plant in Newbern.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. at K&M Barn at Lewis Farm, 171 N. Poplar Spring, Atwood. Music will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The couple will reside in Dyer after a honeymoon on a cruise to the Bahamas.