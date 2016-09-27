Graveside services for Mrs. Sylvia J. Barron, 71, were held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2016 in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 1 p.m. until service time in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel.

Mrs. Barron peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.

Previously of Humboldt, Tenn., she suffered a series of strokes in 2014 and subsequently transitioned to NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tenn. While in residence at NHC, she was diagnosed with late stage rectal cancer. As her death became imminent, she retained the hospice services of Caris Healthcare in Milan. She remained in residence at NHC under hospice care until her death.

Mrs. Barron was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois Robinson; brother, Carl Robinson; and two siblings that died as newborns. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Youmans, and by her late husband, Julian Barron.

She is survived by her son, Michael Youmans of Fruitland, Tenn.; three nieces and two great nephews, Carla Reynolds of Humboldt, Cynthia Green and her son Chase Green of Gadsden, Tenn. and Kerry Pledge and her son Carson Pledge of Jackson, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God, “Mexico Missions”. Checks can be made payable to: Gregory’s Chapel A/G and mailed to 889 Windy City Rd, Humboldt, TN 38343.