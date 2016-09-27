Rutherford School packs the bus

RUTHERFORD PACK THE BUS – Rutherford students collective food donations to be distributing to Rutherford students in support of the local backpack campaign. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

The big yellow bus was parked in front of Rutherford School on a beautiful sunny day this past week.

The community came out gave generously in support of the local backpack campaign designed to collect food donations to be distributing to Rutherford School students to have food for the weekends. The response was great from the students and the public. The food drive began at 8:30 and when the bus pulled out at 1:30. Each seat was designated for selected food items.

Woodmen of the World also present Rutherford Principal Joey Hinson and Rutherford counselor Toni Patton a $250 donation to the Rutherford Pack the Bus Food Drive during the food drive. Amy Richardson, with the Gibson County School District’s Coordinated School Health, coordinates the program.

The community is invited to participate in the next Pack the Bus Food Drive at Dyer Food Rite on Friday October 7th from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Canned foods can be donated to help with the Backpack Program. This program helps selected students at Dyer School to have food for the weekends. The food we are in most need of are: canned pastas (Spaghettios), peanut butter or cheese crackers, fruit cups, apple sauce, cereal, instant oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, graham crackers, crackers, animal crackers, pretzels, yogurt cereal bars, fruit fill cereal bars, granola/fruit bars, microwave popcorn and Rice Krispie Treats.

Rutherford School will accept food donation any time during the school year.