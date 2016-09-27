Reeling in the Years

By JD Pinkerton

It was a step back in time when I visited with Ladyee Marion Tosh last week. She lives in what could be the oldest home in Gibson County. It is a 200 year old home near the Salem Church close to Keely Mill Road outside of Dyer. The home is of the post and beam construction. She has lived in her current home the last 68 years with her husband, Leon “John” Tosh, until he passed away recently.

Marion is the daughter of John Bruce Mathis and Dovie Allen Mathis. Marion was born November 28, 1927 near Greenfield in Weakley County. She had two brothers and four sisters.

Tosh was adamant about having to work growing up. She said, “The younger generation just doesn’t get it! Whatever they told you to do growing up, you had no choice but to do it.” She said her most hated chore was in having to churn milk to make butter. She also chopped and picked cotton.

Tosh recalled the loss of one her sisters, Mrs. Beatrice Roberts, who drowned in the Buffalo River. She was taking her daughter Jenny to Nashville so she could attend nursing school in April 1964. Somehow they got lost and she accidentally drove off into the river. The car began to sink. Beatrice managed to get the back window down. She told Jenny she would never make it out alive. But Jenny did. She got out and floated about 90 yards down river. She was rescued by three boys who were scuba diving.

Her husband John had four brothers and one sister. His sister died at age 14 of trench mouth. She was being treated by a doctor in Rutherford. The family feels like it was a case of wrongful death as he broke a needle off in her arm and the medicine just ran out onto her arm topically. John also lost his brother Vernon who was killed by a gravel truck in Alamo.

Marion remembers when they moved from Greenfield to Rutherford. She recalls having to take a bus to school. They had to pay $3 a month to ride the bus. The family traded at Good Luck Store. The store is gone now but the memories remain. W.C. McDaniel operated the store. Her favorite teacher was Polly White. She said that Ms. White had respect for the students. Polly was married to Ed White. She also remembers two old boyfriends she had in Jerry Johnson and Max Crouse.

Marion got married in Corinth on January 10, 1948 to Leon ‘John’ Tosh. They had two children, Martha and Ray. After her children were old enough she went to work at Kellwood in Rutherford. John worked the last 10 years before retirement for the highway department bush hogging.

The family never lacked for food during the depression years as they grew everything they ate. They just didn’t bother with everything that was non-essential.

Her most treasured memories are the vacations they took as a family to such places as Niagara, West Virginia, Washington DC and the Great Smoky Mountains.

She is quite the musical lady in that she has been playing guitar since she was nine years old. Today she plays a 12-string guitar. She said her daddy could play anything he picked up and talent just runs in the family!

I asked her what was the hardest choice she ever had to make in her life. Without a question she answered smartly yet tearfully, “Deciding to live alone here in this house after John died.” I hated seeing her cry and changed the subject as quickly as I could. John had passed away just three weeks ago.

What a blessing it was for me to spend time with such a genuinely sweet lady! It was obvious that the Lord has blessed her home and family for many years. I pray that her life will be sustained in her many memories.