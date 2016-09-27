Dyer – Mr. Jeremy Dale Gammons, 39 of Dyer, passed away from this life on September 23, at Humboldt General Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Gammons were conducted on Saturday, September 24, at Griers Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Randy Mutter officiating. Interment followed in Griers Chapel Cemetery, in Dyer.

He was born March 29, 1977 in Trenton, Tn.; the son of the late Glenn Dale and Debra Richards Gammons. He was employed with J.R Reed Trucking as a general maintenance worker.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Gammons; and grandparents, James and Doris Richards, and Joyce Gammons. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Gammons and father.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jeremy Dale Gammons.