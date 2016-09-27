Milan – James Alfred “Jim” Berry, 89, of Milan passed away September 18, 2016, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2016, at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Dyer.

Mr. Berry retired as the Assistant Director of the Construction Department for the State of Tennessee Highway Department. He received numerous awards during his career of over 60 years. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Dyer and attended Salem Methodist in Milan. He was regularly involved in church activities all of his life. He served in the United States Navy during WWII after enlisting at 16 years old. Mr. Berry was a life long member of the VFW. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed duck hunting. He also loved to farm and passed that passion down to his family.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Martha Ann Clift, Clifton Greenwood, Alfred Greenwood, Johnny Upton, And Frances Ann Berry-Brown and sister-in-law Sharron Hamilton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Henry and Ava Lee Peel Berry, wife of 49 years, Betty Berry, Brother Charley Mack Berry, sisters, Frances Lucille Berry, Kathryn Berry Greenwood, and Martha Berry Upton, niece Mary Kathryn Berry and nephew Lee Morris.

Memorials may be directed to Salem United Methodist Church in Milan.