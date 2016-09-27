Irene Silcox

Irene Adams Silcox, of Humboldt, Tenn., was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Silcox was born December 29, 1938 in Luisa, Ky. and departed this life September 20, 2016 in Jackson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Carroll Silcox, children, Virginia Campbell Wallace and James Isaac Weatherall; parents, John Isaac and Virginia Marie Adams; brother, Earl Adams.

Mrs. Silcox is survived by her children, Pat Poole of Augusta, Ga., Jacqueline Weatherall of Humboldt, Billie Sue Wei of Milan, Tenn., Misty Foust of Humboldt, Laydell Silcox of Louisville, Ky. and Jane Henderson of Clarksville, Ky.; sisters, Patty Price, Penny Smith and Roxie Semon; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to Humboldt Relay For Life .

Online registry is available at MedinaFuneralHome.com.