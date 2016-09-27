GC loses by a touchdown to Oakhaven

LONDON GOES UP – Pioneer wide receiver Josh London goes up for a catch during a recent game. Friday night against Oakhaven London caught a 25-yard pass for a touchdown. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County Pioneers traveled to Oakhaven in Memphis this past Friday night but came up a little short, losing 20 to 14.

Oakhaven Hawks, on the opening possession of the game, moved the ball down field. The Pioneers defense stopped the Hawks on a fourth down and five at the 25 yard line and forced Oakhaven to turn the ball over.

Gibson County, on their opening drive, started at the 25-yard line but 12 plays later were forced to punt.

On the Hawks next drive, Gibson County defensive back Camron McMackin intercepted a pass and returned it to the 31-yard line.

With runs by Peyton Lamberson and Will Carson and two back-to-back penalties, the Pioneers moved the ball to the 25-yard line. GC quarterback Lamberson completed a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Josh London for a touchdown. Pioneer kicker Henry Todd made the extra point to give Gibson County a 7-0 lead to end the first quarter.

The Gibson County defense forced the Hawks to punt the ball on their next possession.

The Pioneers put together a 10-play drive but were forced to turn the ball over on fourth down and a yard at the 25-yard line.

Oakhaven scored a touchdown three plays later on a 60-yard run but the two-point conversion failed for a 7 to 6 Gibson County lead.

Both teams were forced to punt on their next possessions.

The Pioneer started their next drive from the 35-yard line and saw some nice runs by running backs Ozzy Rico, and Carson. Quarterback Lamberson connected with senior wide receiver Alden Marvin for a 36-yard touchdown. GC kicker Todd kicked the extra point for a 14 to 6 Gibson County lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Pioneers opened up the third quarter with an 11-play drive but turned the ball over on downs.

The Hawks scored a touchdown on their second possession of the third quarter but the two-point conversion was no good for a 14 to 13 Gibson County lead.

Oakhaven scored the winning touchdown on an 84-yard pass and converted the 2-point play for 20 to 14 lead.

Gibson County, on their last drive of the game, went 73 yards on 11 plays and picked up four first downs. The Pioneers were called for back-to-back penalties and turn the ball over on fourth down to end the game.

Gibson County offense had 240 yards rushing and 81 yards passing for a total of 321 yards and also had 26 first downs.

Gibson County’s Noah Stafford was named the player of the week. Stafford is a sophomore linebacker. He made several big plays on defense with four tackles and two for loss. He also gave 100 percent all night long. See GCHS Scoreboard below sponsored by Siler Thornton Agency.

Leading in offense were Peyton Lamberson, with 23 carries for 124 yards; Ozzy Rico, with 13 carries for 49 yards; Marty Galvan with 6 carries for 49 yards and Alden Marvin had 2 carries for 21 yards with 2 receptions from 43 yards with a touchdown; Josh London with one catch for a 25-yard and a touchdown and Donte Holder with one catch for 10 yards. Pioneer kicker Henry Todd had two extra points kicks.

Defensively Matt Watson had 11 tackles, and Kaleb Johnson had 9. Noah Stafford and Tyler Cairnes both had 4 tackles; Colin Warren and Alden Marvin each had 3 three tackles.

The Pioneers’ next game is Friday, September 30th at 7 p.m. against Halls at home.