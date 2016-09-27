Rutherford – Mrs. Freddie Mae Mays, 73 of Rutherford, passed away from this life on September 21, at home. Funeral services for Mrs. Mays were conducted on Saturday, September 24, at Laneview Baptist Church with Bro. Darryl Marcle and Robert Bickford officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery, in Kenton.

She was born July 29, 1943, in Perry County; the daughter of the late Louis Fred and Sally Zelphia Faulkner Barber. She was a factory worker at Kellwood and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Mays; four children, James Mays, Ronnie Mays, Lois Baker and Shelia Agee; two siblings, Pete Barber and Joyce Shopher; ten grandchildren, Julie Holland, Rebecca Haislip, Amelia and Dakota Agee, Allyssa McEwen, Chase Mays, John David Baker, Cody and Cassie Jenkins, and Malcom Carlyle; and six great grandchildren; Jayme Mays and Chayslee Mays, Tayten and Henry Haislip, A.J. Holland, and Lucas Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sally Barber; and siblings, James Barber, Mary Gunnells, Willie Barber, Malcom Ruff, and Bobby Joe Barber.

Due to Mrs. Freddie’s love of baseball, it was her request, upon visiting and/or attending her service, that family, friends and visitors wear their favorite jersey.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Freddie Mae Mays.