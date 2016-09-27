Finding a field of dreams down an old city street



STRAWBERRY HILL – Floyd Blitchington and his family are busy this fall establishing a nursery right off 22nd Avenue in Humboldt. Strawberry Hill Landscape & Nursery is a dream come true, he says. The showroom should be open in soon and the nursery will follow.

by April G. Jackson

A longtime landscaper has his dream cap set for business in Humboldt.

Floyd Blitchington is opening Strawberry Hill Landscape & Nursery on 22nd Ave. The showroom will likely be opening in November while the outdoor nursery will be established by springtime.

“It’s been a dream of ours for a long time and we saw the opportunity,” Blitchington said. He’s joined in business by wife, Jennifer, and his son, Sam.

The former audio building facing the avenue will become the nursery’s 500,000 sq.ft. showroom.

The nursery itself is being created on three lots adjoining the building. The site is at the end of an abandoned street that runs between the showroom and Humboldt Pawn.

The nursery lot is also bordered by Motor Parts & Bearing and Regal Inn.

Three neglected properties were cleared to create the space. First though, Blitchington had to track down three property owners and convince them to sell. Then he had to persuade city leaders to abandon the street.

Using a track hoe and a dozer, years of growth was removed. Trees were cut, and for a solid week, a splitter ran daily.

Through it all, the mayor, city planning officials, code enforcers, inspectors and utility workers were very helpful, Blitchington said. “I have a lot of gratitude for everyone.”

“It’s not a huge nursery but we hope to grow. We believe in giving good products, good service and a good price. That’s our goal,” he said.

Blitchington comes from a whole family of hands-on landscapers, he says. He’s been overseeing landscaping projects across the southeast the past 20 years, mostly doing commercial and high-end residential jobs.