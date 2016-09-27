Down On Main Street, Chamber annual banquet new twist successful



by Danny Wade

In case you missed it, there was a party on Main Street last Thursday evening in the heart of downtown Humboldt. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Banquet was a big success with the new twist.

With Humboldt celebrating its 150th birthday this year, chamber officials and board of directors wanted to do some special—something out of the ordinary. The 1300 block of Main Street was closed to traffic. Two long banquet tables stretched on both sides of the street’s yellow line, each table large enough for more than 100 guests.

Chamber executive director, Lee Williams, made a quick head count during dinner and said there were 240 attendees. He noted that each of the past two years, more and more people are attending the chamber banquet.

Even though the temperature for the first day of autumn felt more like the middle of summer, banquet goers enjoyed the new set-up. It was a festive evening partying on the pavement.

As always the dinner and auction were hits.

Dinner had a new twist as well. Bowls of food were placed on the tables. Diners grabbed a bowl and helped themselves filling their plates, then passed the bowl to their neighbor. Williams wanted dinner to feel more like a family meal than a banquet buffet.

The silent auction was held in the courtyard of the Opera House. There were lots of items on the auction block from inexpensive to high-dollar pieces. The retail value of all the items combined was estimated around $23,000.

Williams, emceed the event along with chamber president, Georgann McFarland. As part of the program, Williams gave a brief state of the chamber address.

Highlighting the evening was the announcement of the 2016 Chamber Awards nominated by chamber members. Awards include Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year and West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Volunteer of the Year.

Small Business of the Year award went to King Tire.

Volunteer Home Care won Large Business of the Year.

Helping Hand was chosen for Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Volunteer of the Year went to Michael Longmire.

Tim Hayes won the Emerging Leader of the Year award.

The final award announced was Citizen of the Year, presented to Shane Lynch.

Prior to the awards, the current board of directors was recognized. Out-going board members were honored for their service to the chamber.

President McFarland presented last year’s chamber president, Shane Lynch, with a plaque marking his successful year serving Humboldt.

The ceremonial passing of the gavel was held. This year’s Strawberry Festival president, Rob DeLoach, handed new president, Ashley Culpepper, the gavel. Culpepper will preside over next year’s 80th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

At the end of the program, Main Street was still buzzing with excitement as chamber members talked with each other and praised chamber officials for taking a bold step to add a new twist to the annual chamber membership banquet. It was definitely a hit.

Check out this week’s E-Edition for photos of all the 2016 Chamber Awards.