Crockett Days honor retired Rutherford School teachers

GRAND MARSHALS – Among the retired Rutherford School teachers being recognized as Grand Marshals of the 49th Davy Crockett Days are (front) Nancy Wallace, Glenda Penn, Addie Brelsford, Suzanne McCurdy, (back) Dennis Warren, Wade Peevyhouse and Bob White. (Photos by Cindy East)

By Cindy East

The 49th Annual Davy Crockett Days will honor retired Rutherford School teachers as the event’s Grand Marshals.

Davy Crockett Days Committee Chairman Alan Abbott said, “When choosing Grand Marshals, the festival committee always tries to choose people who have had a positive impact on our town. We can think of no other group that fits this model more than our former educators. The Davy Crockett Festival is all about our history and heritage. Those who have taught and continue to teach our children are laying the foundation for that to continue. We are very proud to honor this group this year and hope many of them will be able to attend and participate in the festival activities. We also encourage former students to take this opportunity to thank these people for what they did for them in the past.”

Some of the retired teachers include Lela Belle Baier, Vicki Kugler, Glenda Penn, Nancy Wallace, Hamilton Taylor, Joan Taylor, Addie Brelsford, Linda Rogers, Jimmy West, Wade Peevyhouse, Suzanne McCurdy, Janice Baker, Barbara Turner, Bob White, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brooks, and Frank and Sandra Gibson.

Glenda Penn said, “I just loved teaching. At Rutherford School, we considered all the kids to be our kids. They may have left the classroom but never left our hearts. I am excited to see them to this day. I love seeing how successful they have become.”

Nancy Wallace said, “I enjoyed teaching. We were like family. I love seeing former students. I recognize their faces or names when I see them.”

“When I see one of my students now I automatically see them sitting in that tiny chair,” added Penn.

Bob White said, “I taught vocational agricultural and also coached boys and girls junior high basketball. It was a great school to teach in. ”

“It was good teaching here at Rutherford. I really miss the kids,” said Dennis Warren.

“Mr. James Sidney Orr was a wonderful principal. Rutherford was a great school with good teachers and principals. We all took care of each other,” said Suzanne McCurdy.

All retired Rutherford School teachers are invited to a Grand Marshal reception to be held at Rutherford City Hall Friday, October 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. Be sure to stop by and visit with your favorite teacher.