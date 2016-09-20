Your right to know!
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 12, 2016 through September 18, 2016:
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 12, 2016 through September 18, 2016:
Buckingham, James Anderson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2016, Main Street and 28th Avenue; Charges: meth – possess or casual exchange. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Cottrell, James Anthony, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2016, 407 W. Maple Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.
Duncan, Christopher D., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2016, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Franklin, Terry Wayne, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2016, Marathon; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Hopkins, Trenna Dawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2016, Stallings Road; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Johnson, Michael Dwayne, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2016, 2709 Woodland Drive; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Patrick, 3rd, Jessie James, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2016, 1820 Burrow Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Williams, Megan Dawn, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2016, 15 Gibson Highway; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, criminal impersonation, driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.
Wilson, Clarissa Latoya, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2016, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 13 through September 19, 2016.
Clarissa Wilson, b/f, 30 – capias
Nathan Turner, b/m, 55 – violation of probation
Felicia Hughey, w/f, 31 – contributing to a minor
Brittney Vickery, w/f, 24 – capias
Damon Hatcher, w/m, 37 – capias
James Buckingham, w/m, 47 – capias
Dustin Vinson, w/m, 25 – capias
Susan Viar, w/f, 45 – capias
George Dinwiddie Jr, b/m, 31 – violation of probation
Cynthia Bolton, w/f, 58 – driving on revoked license, possession of Schedule IV w/intent to sell (2 counts)
Isaac Bell, w/m, 40 – capias
Cindy Keen, w/f, 52 – capias
Amy Jackson, w/f, 36 – theft of property
Terry Franklin, b/m, 64 – criminal trespassing, resisting arrest
Charles Dawson, w/m, 37 – capias
Tracy Cole, w/m, 47 – driving on revoked license
Billy Bolden, b/m, 30 – contempt of court
Haley Maitland, w/f, 23 – capias
Krista Clanton, w/f, 30 – violation of bad check law
Aaron Barnack, w/m, 37 – theft of property
Robert Bolden, b/m, 35 – capias
Victor Epperson, w/m, 55 – aggravated assault
Marriage Licenses
Eric Patrick Joyce of Humboldt and Jessica Sarah Kyle of Humboldt
Donald Deray Claybon of Brownsville and Twila Jean Dance of Trenton
Ethan Atkins Sanford of Medina and Brittany Lauren Hill of Medina
Bryan Cole Whitesides of Covington and Kelly Marie Paige Jordan of Milan
Andrew Seth Coffman of Medina and Alina Jo McGreger of Medina
Timothy Miles Allmon of Trenton and Taylor Ann Richards of Dyer
Michael Blake Roberson of Bradford and Karsen Nicole Cook of Bradford
Roy Rogers Fauntleroy of Humboldt and Mary Lee Johnson Bufford of Humboldt
Joseph Ethan Barnett of Trenton and Katie Alisa Morris Reid of Kenton
William Carl Glidwell of Milan and Tammy Lynn Santos Petty of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Ricky Joseph McWilliams to Joe Porter and Carthel Jack Finch – Bradford – $475,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to James C. Barron, Jr. and Bridget M. Barron – Dyer – $18,400
Danny Ray Marvin and wife, Wanda Leanne Marvin to Christopher S. Burress – Kenton – $58,500
Granite Milan, LLC to KG Plus, LLC – Milan – $3,550,000
Collin P. Miller to Michael Brad Presson – Medina – $15,000
Amy E. West to Martin A. Erdle and wife, Mary A. Erdle – Humboldt – $310,000
Phillip M. Tyler and wife, Summer Tyler to Jerry Summers and wife, Shirley Summers – Bradford – $50,000
Anthony E. Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston to Emma B. Griswell – Trenton – $112,500
Edward Rodgers to Mack Lowery – Trenton – $14,000
James Wilburn Harrison, Jr. to James Hesse and wife, Susan Hesse – Dyer – $40,000
Jack A. Joyner to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – 18th CD – $15,000
Security Bank to Gary F. Paschall and wife, Deborah J. Paschall – Trenton – $20,000
David Smith and wife, Angela Smith to Zachary D. Phifer and Ashley N. Collins – Milan – $118,000
Nathan G. Sellers to Josh Canada – Milan – $33,438
Sharran A. Ferleman to Brian L. Johnson and wife, Milicent B. Johnson – Medina – $189,900
Michael A. Hardin and Teresa Lynn English, n/k/a Teresa Lynn Hardin to Richard C. McLean and Louise A. McLean – Medina – $159,000
Evelyn Barnes, Lori Owrey and Cindy Wilson to Jimmy Ward and wife, Linda Ward – Medina – $100,000
Melissa M. Tilley, f/k/a Moody, to John B. Leneave and Margo R. Leneave – Medina – $114,500
Leigh House England to Brian King and wife, Gloria King – Humboldt – $92,000
Charles Timothy Rauchle, Trustee of the Rauchle Family Trust, to CAE Properties, LLC – Milan – $36,000
Lawton Sellers, Jr., Carolyn Ashley Thornton, Barbara Loshbough, Mark A. Sellers, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Amanda K. Sellers, and Mike Sellers, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Carolyn Ashley Thornton, to William Butela and wife, Jan Butela – Milan – $52,000
Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker to Michael A. Hardin ad wife, Teresa L. Hardin – Milan – $288,500
OCM Investments to Jordan Perkins and Matthew Frazier – Milan – $73,500
Kacey A. Putz to Jonathan Fielding and wife, Peggy Fielding – Medina – $145,100
Stephen Johnson Nowell and Shelia Ann Nowell Mathis to James Prestininzi and wife, Patsy Prestininzi – Trenton – $100,000
William Steven Green, William Steven Green Trustee of the William Marshall Green Testamentary Trust and Connie Lynn Green to Jonathon Alexander – Humboldt – $38,000
James M. Hughes and wife, Ashleigh A. Hughes to Clifton Paul McAdoo and wife, Anna R. McAdoo – Medina – $220,000
Ashley Ann Farris, n/k/a Ashley Anne Farris Johnson and husband, Brenn M. Johnson to Douglas K. Harris and wife, Gloria D. Harris – Dyer – $82,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Singleton and wife, Jenni B. Singleton – Humboldt – $339,900