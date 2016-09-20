Your right to know!

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 12, 2016 through September 18, 2016:

Buckingham, James Anderson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2016, Main Street and 28th Avenue; Charges: meth – possess or casual exchange. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Cottrell, James Anthony, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2016, 407 W. Maple Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.

Duncan, Christopher D., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2016, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Franklin, Terry Wayne, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2016, Marathon; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Hopkins, Trenna Dawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2016, Stallings Road; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Johnson, Michael Dwayne, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2016, 2709 Woodland Drive; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Patrick, 3rd, Jessie James, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2016, 1820 Burrow Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Williams, Megan Dawn, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2016, 15 Gibson Highway; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, criminal impersonation, driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Wilson, Clarissa Latoya, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2016, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 13 through September 19, 2016.

Clarissa Wilson, b/f, 30 – capias

Nathan Turner, b/m, 55 – violation of probation

Felicia Hughey, w/f, 31 – contributing to a minor

Brittney Vickery, w/f, 24 – capias

Damon Hatcher, w/m, 37 – capias

James Buckingham, w/m, 47 – capias

Dustin Vinson, w/m, 25 – capias

Susan Viar, w/f, 45 – capias

George Dinwiddie Jr, b/m, 31 – violation of probation

Cynthia Bolton, w/f, 58 – driving on revoked license, possession of Schedule IV w/intent to sell (2 counts)

Isaac Bell, w/m, 40 – capias

Cindy Keen, w/f, 52 – capias

Amy Jackson, w/f, 36 – theft of property

Terry Franklin, b/m, 64 – criminal trespassing, resisting arrest

Charles Dawson, w/m, 37 – capias

Tracy Cole, w/m, 47 – driving on revoked license

Billy Bolden, b/m, 30 – contempt of court

Haley Maitland, w/f, 23 – capias

Krista Clanton, w/f, 30 – violation of bad check law

Aaron Barnack, w/m, 37 – theft of property

Robert Bolden, b/m, 35 – capias

Victor Epperson, w/m, 55 – aggravated assault

Marriage Licenses

Eric Patrick Joyce of Humboldt and Jessica Sarah Kyle of Humboldt

Donald Deray Claybon of Brownsville and Twila Jean Dance of Trenton

Ethan Atkins Sanford of Medina and Brittany Lauren Hill of Medina

Bryan Cole Whitesides of Covington and Kelly Marie Paige Jordan of Milan

Andrew Seth Coffman of Medina and Alina Jo McGreger of Medina

Timothy Miles Allmon of Trenton and Taylor Ann Richards of Dyer

Michael Blake Roberson of Bradford and Karsen Nicole Cook of Bradford

Roy Rogers Fauntleroy of Humboldt and Mary Lee Johnson Bufford of Humboldt

Joseph Ethan Barnett of Trenton and Katie Alisa Morris Reid of Kenton

William Carl Glidwell of Milan and Tammy Lynn Santos Petty of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Ricky Joseph McWilliams to Joe Porter and Carthel Jack Finch – Bradford – $475,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to James C. Barron, Jr. and Bridget M. Barron – Dyer – $18,400

Danny Ray Marvin and wife, Wanda Leanne Marvin to Christopher S. Burress – Kenton – $58,500

Granite Milan, LLC to KG Plus, LLC – Milan – $3,550,000

Collin P. Miller to Michael Brad Presson – Medina – $15,000

Amy E. West to Martin A. Erdle and wife, Mary A. Erdle – Humboldt – $310,000

Phillip M. Tyler and wife, Summer Tyler to Jerry Summers and wife, Shirley Summers – Bradford – $50,000

Anthony E. Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston to Emma B. Griswell – Trenton – $112,500

Edward Rodgers to Mack Lowery – Trenton – $14,000

James Wilburn Harrison, Jr. to James Hesse and wife, Susan Hesse – Dyer – $40,000

Jack A. Joyner to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – 18th CD – $15,000

Security Bank to Gary F. Paschall and wife, Deborah J. Paschall – Trenton – $20,000

David Smith and wife, Angela Smith to Zachary D. Phifer and Ashley N. Collins – Milan – $118,000

Nathan G. Sellers to Josh Canada – Milan – $33,438

Sharran A. Ferleman to Brian L. Johnson and wife, Milicent B. Johnson – Medina – $189,900

Michael A. Hardin and Teresa Lynn English, n/k/a Teresa Lynn Hardin to Richard C. McLean and Louise A. McLean – Medina – $159,000

Evelyn Barnes, Lori Owrey and Cindy Wilson to Jimmy Ward and wife, Linda Ward – Medina – $100,000

Melissa M. Tilley, f/k/a Moody, to John B. Leneave and Margo R. Leneave – Medina – $114,500

Leigh House England to Brian King and wife, Gloria King – Humboldt – $92,000

Charles Timothy Rauchle, Trustee of the Rauchle Family Trust, to CAE Properties, LLC – Milan – $36,000

Lawton Sellers, Jr., Carolyn Ashley Thornton, Barbara Loshbough, Mark A. Sellers, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Amanda K. Sellers, and Mike Sellers, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Carolyn Ashley Thornton, to William Butela and wife, Jan Butela – Milan – $52,000

Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker to Michael A. Hardin ad wife, Teresa L. Hardin – Milan – $288,500

OCM Investments to Jordan Perkins and Matthew Frazier – Milan – $73,500

Kacey A. Putz to Jonathan Fielding and wife, Peggy Fielding – Medina – $145,100

Stephen Johnson Nowell and Shelia Ann Nowell Mathis to James Prestininzi and wife, Patsy Prestininzi – Trenton – $100,000

William Steven Green, William Steven Green Trustee of the William Marshall Green Testamentary Trust and Connie Lynn Green to Jonathon Alexander – Humboldt – $38,000

James M. Hughes and wife, Ashleigh A. Hughes to Clifton Paul McAdoo and wife, Anna R. McAdoo – Medina – $220,000

Ashley Ann Farris, n/k/a Ashley Anne Farris Johnson and husband, Brenn M. Johnson to Douglas K. Harris and wife, Gloria D. Harris – Dyer – $82,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Singleton and wife, Jenni B. Singleton – Humboldt – $339,900