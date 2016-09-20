Veterans, first responders recognized in 9/11 service

SERVICE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 11 – Veterans and first responders were recognized at Nebo Methodist Church on September 11th during a special memorial service. First responders and military personnel put their lives on the line every day in the service of other. The Air Evac Lifeteam out of Dyersburg landed near the church at the end of the program. (Photos by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

Over the course of 9/11 weekend, there were a number of events held in Gibson County thanking first responders for their service.

Nebo United Methodist Church held a September 11th Memorial Service to recognize those who put their lives on the line every day, whether they are firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel, doctors, nurses or military personnel.

Bobby Carlton welcomed and thanked everyone for coming out for the very special service held on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Vietnam Veterans of America 995 of Jackson presented the Posting of the Colors. Danny Jackson explained the meaning to the 13 folds of the American Flag. The crowd of around 80 recited the Pledge of Allegiance, then sang the National Anthem.

Kim Scott Hall sang two patriotic songs. Nebo United Methodist Church pastor Bro. Ralph Gunter asked all the first responders and military personnel to stand. He thanked all of them for their service, commitment, unwavering dedication and sacrifices they have made.

Bro. Gunter said, “All first responders have a special calling by putting their lives on the line for other people and for putting others first.”

Josh Taylor of Air Evac Lifeteam spoke on the challenges they face and also showed a short video. Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey followed with remarks on what the first responders confront on a daily basic.

Carlton remind everyone that it wasn¹t just the World Trade Center that was attacked but the Pentagon was also hit and not to forget the plane that went down in rural Pennsylvania.

Everyone was dismissed to go outside for the landing of the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter of Dyersburg. After viewing the helicopter everyone was ask to go to the front of the church. All military personnel and first responders were ask to come forward and give their name and tell what service unit they are part of.

Bro. Gunter and Bobby Carlton recognized each local hero and presented them with a token of appreciation for service and dedication to our community. Everyone was invited to stay for refreshment and fellowship.

Edith Carlton, organizer of the event, said, “We do something every year for our military personnel. This year being the 15th 9/11 anniversary we wanted to honor our first responders and military personnel who put their lives on the line to serve their communities and country.”