Three arrested in Medina break-ins

By Logan Watson

A tip from an observant driver helped the Medina Police Department stop a trio of Jackson men who investigators say have been responsible for the recent rash of car burglaries in a Medina subdivision.

According to Interim Police Chief Jason Oliver, an observant driver spotted a Volvo matching the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with several car burglaries, which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 9. Numerous eyewitness accounts and video surveillance footage placed the Volvo at the scene of the crimes.

On September 15, officers initiated a traffic stop discovering four individuals matching the physical descriptions of the thieves caught on the security camera footage. Three subjects, Javonya Long, Jamarian Jordan and Keenan Murphy, along with one juvenile, were found to be in possession of two firearms which had been reported stolen from a home burglary in Chester County. Long, Jordan and Murphy were taken into custody for questioning and later charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $500 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Interim Chief Oliver stated that the thefts were likely gang-related.

“Many man hours have been spent on these burglaries,” Oliver said. “We are glad to finally put them to rest. We still want to encourage everyone to keep valuables out of their vehicles and lock them up at all times. We don’t want to continue to invite these crimes into our great city.”

District 8, Troop B under the supervision of Lt. Bobby Hargrove of the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted the Medina Police Department in the investigation.