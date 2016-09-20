Dyer – Mr. Richard Edison Gilmore, age 80 of Dyer, passed away from this life on September 12, 2016 at home. Funeral services for Mr. Gilmore were conducted on Thursday, September 15, in the Dyer Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Bro. John Coleman officiating. Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery, in Dyer.

He was born September 10, 1936 in Dyer; the son of T.J. and Martha Kate Gilmore. He retired from the Milan Army Ammunition Plant where he worked in Stock Control. He was a member and deacon at New Bethlehem Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella Keathley Gilmore; two children, Mitzi (Don) Corbin of Dyer, and Richard Kenneth (Kellie) Gilmore of Charleston, South Carolina; one sister in law, Melba Gilmore; two siblings, Tony Duck, and Wilma McCarty; grandchildren, Nick, Leigh, Peyton, Ashley Kate, Anna and Eric; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents T.J. and Martha Gilmore; one daughter, Robin Denise Gilmore; one brother, David Gilmore; and one sister, Alice Gilmore.

