Police add K-9 patrol shepherd

THE NOSE KNOWS – The power of the nose is what Roxie uses to find the ‘big four’ of illicit drugs: marijuana, meth, cocaine and heroin. Roxie, a 2-year old German Shepherd, is the new Humboldt Police Department drug dog. Her handler is Officer Charles Cox.

The nose knows!

When Roxie find drugs, she gets toys and life is good.

“It’s all a big game to her,” says her handler, Charles Cox.

Roxie is a 2-year old German Shepherd who recently became an officer of the Humboldt Police Department. K9 officer Cox has been with her day and night for the past month. He’s a 4-year veteran of the department.

Ellis had several officers sign up for the position and several who would have been a good fit for Roxie, he says, but Cox got the assignment in the end.

“She is a lot of work,” Cox says. But he also says she’s sharp as a tack. “She almost smarter than some human beings.”

Roxie had eight to 10 weeks of training from professionals before coming to the police force. She’s stepped out on patrol a few times last week, just getting her feet wet or getting her nose warmed up.

“I hope she makes a difference,” said Chief Rob Ellis. “Humboldt is like every other town. People are buying and selling drugs. We hope to use her to lower the crime rate,” he added.

When checking a vehicle, Roxie “indicates” if she smells a drug odor or residual odor. Usually she sits, but other body movements are also used. She kind of “oinks” when her nose really gets to working, Cox said.

Sometimes her ears stand up straight and sometimes she points at drug odor, like a bird dog with a bird.

“Her tail is always wagging from side to side, but when she smells drugs, it goes around and around in big circles,” Cox laughs. “You can tell by that tail.”

Roxie is trained to find the big four in law enforcement: marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

And when she does, she knows the fun is right around the corner. She doesn’t want a treat. She’s not food oriented at all, Cox said. The girl wants to play. And her favorite toy: an old towel to tug on.