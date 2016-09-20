Mrs. Katherine E. Burress, 83, of Murray, Ky. died on Friday, September 16, 2016 at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Mrs. Burress was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on July 23, 1933 to the late J.P. Johnson and Nora (Todd) Johnson.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burress was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Burress, who died on February 15, 2010; and one sister, Mary Ann Ross.

Mrs. Buress is survived by two sons, John Burress and wife Mitzi of Murray, and Mike Burress and wife Shanna of Smiths Grove, Ky.; five grandchildren, Tyler Burress and Brittany Burress both of Murray, and Tristan Burress, Chance Burress and Beckett Burress all of Smiths Grove.

Funeral services were held on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Serverns officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held Sunday, September 18, 2016 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.