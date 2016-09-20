Marion, Il – Judy V. Somers, 77, passed way peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale following a brief illness.

Judy was born on August 13, 1939 in Tupelo, MS to Mitchell and Marjorie Bynum. She married John W. Somers on September 4, 1960. They shared 45 years of marriage until his death on August 6, 2006.

She loved the Lord and her family and devoted herself to serving both with all her heart. Her kitchen table was her prayer closet. She loved sitting there reading her Bible and her devotional and listening to her favorite Sons of the Father music on her CD player. Judy was a true prayer warrior. She attended Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Marion and was active in their seniors and widowers group.

Every Tuesday for the past ten years was spent with a Godly group of ladies for Bible study. They prayed and studied together; they laughed and cried together. Everyday during her illness, they lifted her up in prayer. Judy felt these prayers and the prayers of many others. She was never afraid to share her faith to her nurses and doctors. Up until the time she got sick, she swam regularly for exercise at John A. Logan College and more recently, The HUB. She met many new friends over the years at both these places.

Judy is lovingly survived by her two sons, Jon Mark and Pam Somers and Jeff and Leslie Somers all of Marion. She adored her four granddaughter, Brittany and Lee Richardson of St. Louis, Rani Somers of Edwardsville, Nichole Somers and fiancé Derik Balyon of Herrin and Ciara Somers of Marion. Judy doted on them and spoiled them regularly. She was affectionately known as Grammy by her great-grandson, Evan John Richardson and most recently born, Jack Thomas Richardson. Judy is the old sister to Bitsy Gilliland and Ronnie Bynum, both of Tennessee and sister in law to Jack and Pam Somers of Texas.

Funeral services were Monday, September 12, 2016 at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Jimmy Russell and Pastor Jeff McCluskie officiating. Burial followed at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.

Memorial donations are suggested to Gospel for Asia Missions and will be accepted at Blue Funeral Home, 1704 N. Court Marion, IL 62959. For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.bluefuneralhome.com.